Two members of Bishnoi–Nehra gang arrested after shootout

The Delhi Police special cell has arrested two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Sampat Nehra-Tinu Bhiwani gang, after a brief exchange of fire at south Delhi’s Lado Sarai.

Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (special cell, Southern range), said the accused, who were arrested on September 30, have been identified as Deepak alias Deepa alias Popat (32) of Bhiwani in Haryana and Gulshan Kumar alias Gulia alias Gullu (38) of Bahadurgarh in Haryana. Both are wanted in more than a dozen of criminal cases in Delhi and Haryana, police said.

“Deepak was wanted in six cases, including one indiscriminate firing on police in Sonipat and armed dacoity of ₹29 lakh in Delhi, while Kumar has been previously involved in two criminal cases in Haryana. One semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with four live cartridges was recovered from Deepak, while a single shot pistol of .315 bore with two live cartridges was recovered from Gulshan Kumar. A stolen motorcycle was also recovered from them,” Singh said.

The DCP further said both accused were active members of the Bishnoi- Nehra- Bhiwani gang and were nabbed after an exchange of fire in Lado Sarai.

“We had information about their movement in south Delhi for the last one month. A trap was accordingly laid and they were intercepted by police near a place in Lado Sarai. To escape, Deepak whipped out a pistol and fired a round towards members of the raiding party. Members of the police team also fired in self-defence to overpower the accused. Finally, both of them were disarmed and nabbed,” Singh said.

The DCP said during interrogation, Deepak disclosed that he, along with Sampat Nehra and other associates, had robbed ₹29 lakh from a cashier of a petrol pump on December 24, 2018 in the Sultanpuri police station area. He also disclosed that he opened firing at the Sonipat police in Gohana on January 1, 2018, along with Tinu Bhiwani, Raju Basaudi and other gang members.

Kumar was previously involved in many criminal cases, including that of attempt to murder, firing on police, extortion, criminal intimidation, assault, robbery, conspiracy, bike theft, assault, hurt and cases under the Arms Act in Delhi and Haryana, the DCP said.