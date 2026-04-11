Two men arrested for killing 33-year-old man in Ghazipur

New Delhi: A 33-year-old man was killed after he was allegedly hit with a wooden plank by two of his friends in east Delhi’s Ghazipur on Thursday night, police said on Friday, adding that the accused have been arrested.

According to police, the trio were drinking near their temporary accommodation when the incident happened.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Police said that the deceased was identified as Ranjeet Singh, originally from Jharkhand, and the accused as a 34-year-old and a 33-year-old man.

Police said that Ranjeet and the 33-year-old were labourers working near the Ghazipur meat market, and the 34-year-old is a tractor driver.

According to police, the trio were drinking near their temporary accommodation when the incident happened. “Ranjeet used to often lose his phone while drinking; therefore, the 34-year-old took his phone and kept it with him. Ranjeet objected to it, and they all got into a fight over the same,” a police officer said.

Ranjeet allegedly slapped the two accused, and the two then attacked him with a wooden plank on his head around 11pm. “At the time, Ranjeet was conscious and had minor bleeding from his forehead. However, around 5am, he fell unconscious, and the two then took him to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” the officer said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police received the information from the hospital, after which a case on charges of murder was registered, and the two men were arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police received the information from the hospital, after which a case on charges of murder was registered, and the two men were arrested. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON