Two men die of electrocution at home in Delhi’s Rohini

Police suspect one of them touched a live wire hanging from a window or the balcony and the other one tried to save him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 11:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Two brothers in their twenties died of electrocution at their Rohini home on Tuesday afternoon, according to Delhi Police.

Police said they received information about the incident around 3pm from their family member in Begampur.

An ambulance rushed the two men to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. Police also informed the area discom and got the current switched off as a precaution.

The Rohini police district’s deputy commissioner of police Pranav Tayal said police identified the deceased men as Govind, 25, and Devind, 22. Police said Govind’s brother-in-law rushed in to save the two men but could not as he too received a “minor shock”.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that Govind and Devind lived in a rented house in Jain Nagar area of Begampur. The two, who are originally from Madhya Pradesh, worked as carpenters. Police suspect one of them touched a live wire hanging from a window or the balcony and the other one tried to save him.

“Till now, we are yet to find any evidence of foul play,” a police officer said.

