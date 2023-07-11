2 friends killed within 300m in northeast Delhi’s Welcome, motive unclear

Two men, including one involved in several cases of theft, were shot dead barely 300 metres from each other in northeast Delhi’s Welcome early on Tuesday, police said.

One of the deceased, Bablu. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case of murder was registered at the Welcome police station against unidentified people.

Police were probing the motive behind the killings and the number of people involved in them.

The firings also triggered panic among people in the neighbourhood.

The deceased were identified as Pradeep and Bablu alias Patla, both aged 40 years and worked as daily wage labourers.

“They knew each other and were probably together when unidentified assailants attacked them. It appears that Bablu was first shot in a lane. Pradeep may have tried to flee but was chased and shot dead on the main road. Two bullet wounds were found on the bodies of the two men,” said deputy police commissioner (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tirkey said police were informed that a person was shot near Pili Mitti Chowk in Welcome at around 2.15am. A police team rushed to the spot and found that Pradeep suffered two gunshot wounds on his stomach and lower abdomen. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, the officer said. Pradeep lived with his brother in Subhash Park in Welcome.

Within a few minutes, Bablu too was found with two gunshot injuries on his chest and lower abdomen near Subhash Park, nearly 300 metres away from the spot where Pradeep was shot dead. He was also declared dead at the hospital. Bablu faced 13 cases of snatching and theft. Tirkey said two empty 9mm bullet shells were found near his body as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bablu lived with his father, wife Farjana and three children at Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome.

His family told police that his brother and sister in-law sister, who live at Subhash Park, had an altercation on Monday with some people in their neighbourhood. Bablu was sent to resolve the issue, who asked Pradeep to accompany him.

“Although the matter was resolved, we are probing if anyone from the other group was involved in the murders of Bablu and Pradeep,” said a police officer, who asked not to be named.

Police are scanning CCTV cameras installed around the murder spots for clues. They are also looking into the backgrounds of the two victims to find out if they were facing life threats or had enmity with any individual or gang, officers said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON