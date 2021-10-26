Two more Tihar Jail officials suspended over links to former Unitech promoters

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday suspended a superintendent and deputy superintendent of Tihar jail for allegedly helping jailed Unitech ex-promoters Sanjay and Ajay Chandra violate prison rules. and run a “secret underground office in south Delhi” from inside the jail. officials privy to the development said.

On October 14, the prison’s director general suspended 28 junior officers and terminated the services of two contractual employees in connection with the case, after the Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana named 32 people who abetted the Chandra brothers.

The prison’s director general, Sandeep Goel wrote to the Delhi government’s home department to suspend one superintendent and a deputy superintendent, who were named in the case, since it needed approval of the government’s home department.

Asthana named the 32 officers in his inquiry reported submitted to the Supreme Court earlier this month.

To be sure, officers of the rank of superintendent and deputy superintendent can only be suspended by the home department and not the prison headquarters. The two are the senior most officers among the 32, who allegedly took bribes to help the jailed Unitech promoters.

The Delhi police’s crime branch has registered an FIR against these 32 jail officers and the former Unitech promoters along with their father Ramesh Chandra.

A crime branch official, privy to the case details, who asked not to be named, said, “There was a second round of questioning on Monday. We have found evidence to establish that many of these junior officers were in touch with Unitech officials outside the jail. They received money regularly for extending favours to the Chandra brothers. These junior officers were doing this on the instructions of, and the knowledge of the senior officers. We have found call data records, which connects some of the warders and assistant superintendents to the Unitech officials. They were acting as a medium for the jailed Unitech promoters.”

Police on Monday seized the cell phones of all these 32 jail officers.

All the accused officials were posted in jail number 7 of Tihar, where the Chandra brothers were lodged until the morning of August 28, when they were shifted to Arthur Road and Taloja jail in Maharashtra on the orders of the Supreme Court. The accused jail officers include one superintendent, one deputy superintendent, seven assistant superintendent, 10 head warders, 11 warders and two contractual employees. One of the contractual employees is a data entry operator, another is a nursing orderly

“The sections of Prevention of Corruption Act have been specifically added in the FIR because probe revealed that as government officials in-charge of managing the prison, they were receiving money to help the prisoners. We have proof in the form of money transactions that some of them received. We have collected bank accounts of their (Unitech) officials too, and are in the process of gathering more evidence. The investigation has begun,” a second police officer, who asked not to be named, said.

The Supreme Court on August 26 asked Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana to personally conduct an enquiry and look into the role of jail officers, who helped the former Unitech promoters violate prison rules. As part of the probe, Asthana recorded statements of all jail officers, inspected jail number 7 in Tihar and also questioned the former Unitech promoters at the two jails in Maharashtra. On October 6, perusing Asthana’s enquiry report, the top court ordered the government to suspend the officers named in the report, and also register an FIR in the case.

The Chandra brothers were arrested in April 2017 for duping homebuyers in 74 Unitech projects. The two were also being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED in a report to the apex court in August had said that the two men used the prison complex to transfer the proceeds of crime and were instructing their people outside to dispose of their properties. The ED had said that it also unearthed a secret underground office’ in Delhi, which was being operated by erstwhile Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra and visited by his two son – Sanjay and Ajay – when they were on parole or bail.

