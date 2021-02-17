Two shot after scuffle in Jahangirpuri, 1 held

Two brothers received gunshot wounds after they allegedly beat up and injured four others in a fight that broke out over a knocked down scooter in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Monday night, the police said.

“One of the men, Suresh, received a gunshot wound to his shoulder and has been hospitalised. His brother, Suraj, has a bullet graze past him. He was discharged after treatment. The injuries to the other four are relatively minor,” said Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (north-west).

Police arrested the alleged shooter, Shafique, and apprehended four minors allegedly involved in the firing. They have been booked for attempt to murder and under the Arms Act.

“Around 10pm on Monday, four drunk men were walking past the house when one of them accidentally knocked down the scooter. The brothers came out on hearing the noise and a quarrel ensued,” said the DCP.

Suresh and Suraj allegedly beat up the four drunk men, including Shafaque, Rangnani said.

Soon, Shafique called two of his friends who reached the scene with guns. “Together, they opened fire on the two brothers, leaving them injured,” the officer said.

While the six suspects fled the scene, the two injured brothers were taken to a hospital.