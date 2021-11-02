Two shot dead in separate incidents in Delhi

Two men were shot dead within half an hour of each other in south and southwest Delhi on Sunday night. Both the crimes were captured on CCTV camera footage, police said.

In the first case, a 52-year-old hotel owner was shot dead allegedly over a financial dispute in south Delhi’s Mahipalpur close to Delhi airport on Sunday night, police said.

Deputy police commissioner (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said the police control room received a call from a person saying someone shot his brother in Mahipalpur. A police team reached the spot and rushed the injured man to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“The deceased was identified as Krishan Pal Sehrawat, a 52-year-old resident of Gurugram. He had a gunshot injury near his left temple,” said Sharma.

During the preliminary investigation, Sharma said, police found that Sehrawat had leased out his hotel, Dolphin International, to a person named Roshan Mishra about 10 months ago.

“Sehrawat was disputing pending electricity bills and non-payment of the lease amount with Mishra. Mishra and his associates are the prime suspects. Efforts are on to trace them,” he added.

The police said that the two parties had an altercation over a pending payment of nearly ₹5 lakh last week as well. Sehrawat asked Mishra to vacate his property if he was not willing to pay. The issue was sorted out at the time as Mishra agreed to clear the dues soon. However, he failed to do so and Sehrawat came to the hotel on Sunday night to confront Mishra, said a police officer associated with the case.

“Mishra invited Sehrawat inside the hotel and also offered him alcohol. But Sehrawat was miffed and he started demanding the money. An altercation broke out between them and they walked out of the hotel. Mishra was accompanied by three associates. During the altercation, one of the four men whipped out a gun and shot Sehrawat in the temple before fleeing. Sehrawat collapsed and died,” said the officer.

Sehrawat’s son, Siddharth Sehrawat, told reporters that after retiring from the Indian Air Force, his father constructed the hotel and leased it out to Mishra. “Except Mishra, my father never had any dispute with anyone. I also fear for my life. I am still in shock,” Siddharth told reporters.

Police said that raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.

In the second case, two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants shot and killed a 22-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, Rahul (known by his first name) while he was waiting for someone near Zamrudpur traffic signal. The alleged attackers fled the crime scene but the incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Police said that the three suspects have been apprehended and are being interrogated to ascertain their role and motive.

