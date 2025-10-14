The Centre has reconstituted two key environmental clearance (EC) bodies of Delhi, a year after their terms ended, officials said on Monday. Two state-level environmental clearance committees restored

The State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and State Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), whose tenure ended on September 5 last year, have been reconstituted for a period of three years, a gazette notification dated October 9 stated.

In May this year, a private builder had approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT), complaining that due to the dissolution of the two bodies which issue EC in Delhi, projects are getting delayed.

Both the SEIAA and SEAC are tasked with examining all construction projects that require environmental clearance under the 2006 EIA notification. These include large residential complexes, hotels, commercial projects, and infrastructure developments exceeding a specified built-up area.

After a project is recommended by SEAC, it goes to SEIAA for final approval. In certain mega-projects, additional clearances are also required from the union environment ministry.

The notification, a copy of which HT has seen, states the three-member SEIAA will be headed by Satish Chandra Srivastav and comprise expert Charu Dutta Singh and a member secretary of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

“All decisions of the SEIAA shall be taken in a meeting and be unanimous. Provided that, in case a decision is taken by majority, the details of views, for and against it, shall be clearly recorded in the minutes and a copy thereof sent to the central government,” the gazette notification stated.

Meanwhile, Nityanand Srivastava has been appointed as the chairperson of the 10-member SEAC, with the senior environment engineer (environment impact assessment) of DPCC to act as the member secretary.

Other members include professors NC Gupta, Kiranmay Sarma and Prodyut Bhattacharya from Indraprastha University, professor Chirashree Ghosh from Department of Environmental Studies at DU and professor Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, at Delhi University, among others.

Experts meanwhile said the reconstitution was long overdue. “For far too long, environmental clearances had been trapped between bureaucratic delay and inadequate scrutiny. The reconstitution of SEIAA and SEAC is a positive sign, but we also need sustained focus moving ahead, which includes accountability and public participation,” said environmental activist Bhavreen Kandhari.