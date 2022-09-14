Two teen sisters found hanging from tree in UP
The bodies of two minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday, police said, with the victims’ family members alleging the girls were abducted, and murdered by three local men.
The two sisters, aged 15 and 17, were reported missing around 2pm. Their mother told reporters that three men from a neighbouring village came outside their hut on a bike and abducted the two girls while they were cutting fodder. The victims and the three accused are Dalits.
“I was bathing inside the hutment when three young men arrived, one in a yellow T-shirt, another in white and the third in blue. The second one lifted one of my daughters while one in yellow took the other. The third started his bike and all fled (with the girls),” she alleged.
Around two hours later, their bodies were found tied with a scarf from a tree,1km away in a sugarcane field, said Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police (SP) Sanjiv Suman. The family went out to search for the girls. Later, the bodies were found by the villagers, said the police.
The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, said Suman. A case was filed under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at a police station in Lakhimpur Kheri district.
No arrests have been made so far, said the SP, adding, “a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused”.
Outraged villagers blocked the local highway, demanding strictest action against the accused.
SP Suman, along with assistant superintendent of police Arun Kumar Singh spoke to the protesting family members and villagers and assured them of strictest police action. Lucknow range inspector general (IG) of police Laxmi Singh, too, rushed to Lakhimpur Kheri. “Strict action will be taken against the accused once they are arrested. We are awaiting the post mortem report to know the cause of the death,” the SP said.
The SP assured the villagers that the police will work out the case quickly.
Heavy police force was deployed in the village. Lakhimpur Kheri has witnessed similar incidents of crime against women in the past. Three minor girls were raped and murdered in different parts of the district between August 14 and September 3, 2020.
Online prostitution racket busted in Gurugram
Gurugram police on Wednesday busted a major online prostitution racket and arrested the man in charge of its operations. Police received a tip-off last month that Prakash was placing advertisements on social media platforms for his escort services. Sadar police station received the information and found that searching 'escort service in Gurugram' on Google threw up numbers for the operations. “He sent pictures of at least 15 women and shared the price card,” he said.
Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case: Lawyers for Hindu plaintiffs file caveat in Allahabad high court
Senior advocate Hari Shankar Jain, who represents one of the Hindu plaintiffs in the case, said filing the caveat would ensure that the other party — Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that is the Muslim side — cannot be heard without informing the Hindu plaintiffs. The move came two days after AIMC made it clear that it will challenge the Varanasi district court's verdict in the Allahabad high court.
Who is the owner of Hotel Levana in Lucknow’s Ganj area?
LUCKNOW Even as the state government is cracking down on the officials who allowed Levana Suites at Madan Mohan Malviya Marg to operate without the necessary approvals, an RTI query has revealed that another establishment (purportedly owned by the same group) – Hotel Levana at Tej Kumar Plaza, Hazratganj, is owned by Sunil Kumar Soi. A fire at Levana Suites had recently claimed four lives.
Delay in Bellary trial a ‘travesty of justice’, says SC
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the 12-year delay in proceeding with the trial against former Karnataka minster Gali Janardan Reddy in a serious offence involving illegal mining amounts to “travesty of justice” and demanded a report from the trial judge on why the matter has not proceeded despite a clear direction from the top court a year ago to expedite the trial.
New rail overbridge on Delhi-Meerut e-way to open for traffic from today
On Thursday evening, the new rail overbridge (ROB) at Chipiyana near Crossings Republik township will be thrown open to commuters. This is the last structure on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to become operational after it was inaugurated in April last year. The officials of the National Highways Authority of India said they completed load testing on the bridge on Wednesday and the observation process is underway.
