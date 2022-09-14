Two teen sisters found hanging from tree in UP

The bodies of two minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday, police said, with the victims’ family members alleging the girls were abducted, and murdered by three local men.

The two sisters, aged 15 and 17, were reported missing around 2pm. Their mother told reporters that three men from a neighbouring village came outside their hut on a bike and abducted the two girls while they were cutting fodder. The victims and the three accused are Dalits.

“I was bathing inside the hutment when three young men arrived, one in a yellow T-shirt, another in white and the third in blue. The second one lifted one of my daughters while one in yellow took the other. The third started his bike and all fled (with the girls),” she alleged.

Around two hours later, their bodies were found tied with a scarf from a tree,1km away in a sugarcane field, said Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police (SP) Sanjiv Suman. The family went out to search for the girls. Later, the bodies were found by the villagers, said the police.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, said Suman. A case was filed under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at a police station in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

No arrests have been made so far, said the SP, adding, “a manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused”.

Outraged villagers blocked the local highway, demanding strictest action against the accused.

SP Suman, along with assistant superintendent of police Arun Kumar Singh spoke to the protesting family members and villagers and assured them of strictest police action. Lucknow range inspector general (IG) of police Laxmi Singh, too, rushed to Lakhimpur Kheri. “Strict action will be taken against the accused once they are arrested. We are awaiting the post mortem report to know the cause of the death,” the SP said.

The SP assured the villagers that the police will work out the case quickly.

Heavy police force was deployed in the village. Lakhimpur Kheri has witnessed similar incidents of crime against women in the past. Three minor girls were raped and murdered in different parts of the district between August 14 and September 3, 2020.