Delhi water crisis: Two weeks on, city residents face woes amid supply disruptions

Two weeks after water shortage first began in parts of the city as Yamuna levels dropped, residents of several areas on Sunday said the issue had yet to be resolved, highlighting that the lack of official communication has made the situation much harder.

Authorities say transmission losses and reduced Yamuna river flow continue to impact key treatment plants, affecting supply across the Capital. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

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“Our name is Daryaganj but we are moving from pillar to post to get any access to water,” said Yogesh Jain, president of the Federation of RWA (Resident Welfare Association) Daryaganj, near Old Delhi. “It has been more than 10-15 days that our water supply has been impacted and the pressure is so low that hardly any water reaches the tanks. We are forced to rely on a few borewells and canned water.”

Despite assurances of increased raw water supply via Munak Canal, the city is still facing a water shortage of 80-90 million gallons per day (MGD) over its usual, officials said. The river, which had gone down to 668 ft (above sea level), is at 6.5ft below usual levels, while data from the Haryana irrigation department shows that only around 352 cusecs of water continued to be released for the key barrage that regulates the water flow in Yamuna.

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This kind of a shortage is typical for May-June, the hottest months in the city and, generally, also the driest for the river, and usually resolves itself around mid-June, when Haryana too sees its own demand fall. However, residents said the lack of official communication had resulted in even more complaints over lack of water.

On Sunday, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) received complaints related to no water supply from old, west, south, north west and north Delhi, including areas such as Lado Sarai, Chhatarpur Pahari, Mehrauli, Hastsal, Vikas Nagar, West Patel Nagar, Daryaganj, B-1 Janakpuri, Vishwas Park in Uttam Nagar, among others.

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“We keep getting complaints about no water supply. DJB does not even tell us before changing the supply timings. At least communicate transparently about the problem,” said Manoranjan Singh of the Hauz Khas RWA.

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Unlike previous years, DJB has yet to issue any formal advisories about the water supply cuts in the peak summer.

Tarun Kumar, a resident of B-Block in Vishwas Park, said there had been no water supply for the last five days, causing a shortage across the entire locality. “Residents are forced to buy drinking water, but even 20-litre water jars are no longer available at shops; that is how the dire situation in the area is,” he added.

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In Daryaganj, Jain said that water supply improved for 3-4 days in between during this period, but things again worsened.

Mukesh, a resident of Janakpuri B-1 Block, reported water shortages over the past two days—a problem never faced before. Sanjay Yadav, a resident of East Vinod Nagar in east Delhi, said the water supply was erratic, and when it did arrive, it was often contaminated. “Water came on Sunday morning, but it was so dirty and foul-smelling that it was unfit even to touch,” he added.

ALSO READ | Yamuna hits historic low in Delhi; water supply disrupted amid rain forecast

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A DJB official said that the raw water inflow from Munak canal has increased but the problem would not resolve unless 200-220 cusecs of water reaches Wazirabad. “A total of 352 cusecs of water released from Hathnikund does not reach Wazirabad due to transmission losses. The river is largely dry with small channels of water trickling. We are trying to rationalize water supply. In places by providing supply on alternate days,” official added.

DJB currently operates nine water treatment plants across Delhi, which, along with groundwater resources, supply around 1000 million gallons per day (mgd) of water to the city. The water demand of the city, however, is estimated to be around 1,250mgd (based on the “50 gallon per capita per day” formula)—indicating a 250mgd gap at all times. Over the last 18 days, the dry Yamuna has led to operations being hit at Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants with the government forced to divert water from Haiderpur to keep these plants running. Low pressure has sparked water contamination complaints. The Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant is the facility most severely affected by the shortage of raw water. The plant relies entirely on the Yamuna River for its raw water supply; however, water levels in the Yamuna are currently extremely low.

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Meanwhile, Delhi Congress workers, led by DPCC president Devender Yadav, held ‘matka phod’ demonstrations in several blocks in the Capital, including Burari. Yadav alleged, “The Delhi government is anti-poor as it wants to drive out the poor from the city by inflicting all sorts of problems on them, including demolition of their dwelling units, denying drinking water to them in this scorching heat wave conditions, and frequent power cuts and insanitary conditions.”