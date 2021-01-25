Two workers fall to death from factory building in East Delhi

Two men working at a jeans factory in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony died after falling off the third floor of the factory building on Saturday afternoon, in what the police called a “freak accident” -- the two men were hanging out together in their free time and jostling about when they fell.

“According to eyewitnesses, the two workers were playfully jostling about when they accidentally fell off the third floor of the factory,” said a senior police officer not authorised to speak to the media.

While an FIR pertaining to causing death by negligence has been registered at the Geeta Colony police station, the police officer said prima facie, no third person was responsible for their deaths.

The police identified the dead men as Shafiq Shaukat, 36, and Shakeel Ali, 46. Both lived in Jafrabad in north-east Delhi and worked at the jeans factory in Jheel Chowk, Geeta Colony.

“Around 2.15pm on Saturday, the men were loafing around the staircase of the building and jostling about when they reached a door that opened to the terrace. While the door appeared to be locked, it was actually not even latched. As the men playfully pushed each other, they both landed on the door together and it opened under their weight,” the officer said.

Instead of landing on the terrace, they fell sideways to the ground. They were rushed to a local hospital where both were declared brought dead. It was the hospital that alerted the police about the deaths.

Initially, the police did not find any eyewitnesses. “But when we visited the factory, there were four to five men who had seen the men goofing about and falling off the building. We have questioned them and found no foul play, but we will continue to investigate,” said the officer.