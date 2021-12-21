Ugandan national held with heroin worth 14 crore at Delhi airport

A woman from Uganda was arrested at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday by the customs department after she was found carrying heroin worth ₹14.14 crore in her luggage.

Customs officials say the woman arrived from Dubai and was taken for a detailed baggage examination, based on a tip-off.

“We recovered a white powdery substance concealed inside the bag. The powder was later tested and turned out to be heroin,” said an official who requested anonymity, adding they recovered a total of 2020 grams of the substance.

“The woman has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the drugs have been seized,” the customs department added.