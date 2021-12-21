Home / Cities / Delhi News / Ugandan national held with heroin worth 14 crore at Delhi airport
delhi news

Ugandan national held with heroin worth 14 crore at Delhi airport

Customs officials say the woman arrived from Dubai and was taken for a detailed baggage examination, based on a tip-off.
The woman has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the drugs have been seized. (Picture for representation only)
The woman has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the drugs have been seized. (Picture for representation only)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

A woman from Uganda was arrested at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday by the customs department after she was found carrying heroin worth 14.14 crore in her luggage.

Customs officials say the woman arrived from Dubai and was taken for a detailed baggage examination, based on a tip-off.

“We recovered a white powdery substance concealed inside the bag. The powder was later tested and turned out to be heroin,” said an official who requested anonymity, adding they recovered a total of 2020 grams of the substance.

“The woman has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the drugs have been seized,” the customs department added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out