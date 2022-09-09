Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Azad market; 6 feared trapped
Three persons injured in the building collapse have been rushed to hospital for treatment.
An under-construction four-storey building in Delhi's Azad Market area collapsed on Friday morning. Four persons injured in the incident have been moved to the hospital for treatment and at least six are still feared trapped, according to fire department officials. The search and rescue operation is currently underway.
The fire department received a call regarding the incident at around 8:30am after which four fire tenders were pressed into service.
According to initial information, five persons were believed to be trapped beneath the debris. However, the officials revised their estimate to at least six after rescuing three people.
(This is a developing story…)
Waterlogging near Nashik temples amid heavy rain in Maharashtra. Video
Heavy downpour in Maharashtra has hit several parts of the state, and in Nashik, about 160 km from capital city of Mumbai, a swollen Godavari river has led to waterlogging near several shrines. In a video shared by news agency ANI, temples can be seen partially submerged after a spell of heavy rain. Nashik is among prominent Hindu pilgrim sites. Trimbakeshwar Temple, Shree Someshwar Temple and other shrines are frequented by devotees.
Delhiwale: Happy birthday, Tolstoy
Sonu, the shoe repairer, sits by the lane’s signage that bears the writer’s name in Hindi, English, Punjabi, Urdu, but not in Russian. Sonu has been running this stall for more than a decade. Pointing to the Jamun tree above, he says “their season ended some days ago… the jamuns would keep falling on me, they were delicious.”
Chandigarh records hottest September day since 2020
With rain continuing to elude the city, the maximum temperature rose from 35.1C on Wednesday to 36.2C on Thursday, making it the hottest September day since 2020, according to the India Meteorological Department. At 36.2C, Thursday's maximum temperature was three degrees above normal and highest since 36.6C on September 22, 2020. Thursday was also the hottest day this year since August 10 when the maximum temperature had gone up to 36.4C.
Two Chandigarh residents fall prey to power bill scam, lose ₹13 lakh
If, out of the blue, your mobile phone gets a text message regarding an unpaid electricity bill, which will soon result in power disconnection, you are better off ignoring the alert, as it's not the power department contacting you but scamsters out to find their next target. Unwary of the scam, two city residents fell prey to the fraudsters and ended up losing around ₹13 lakh of their hard-earned money.
24-year-old man ends life in Mohali’s Phase 2
A 24-year-old man hanged SHO Sumit Mor to death at his relatives' house in Phase 2 on Thursday afternoon. Police said as per his relatives, he went to his room after having lunch. The family alerted the police who took him to a private hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. Phase-1 SHO Sumit Mor said no suicide note was found in the room.
