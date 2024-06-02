Underage driving spikes this year in Delhi, 101 fines issued till May 15

NEW DELHI Three school students seen driving a bike in the Capital. (HT Archive)

One-hundred-and-one fines for underage driving were issued by the Delhi traffic police from January 1 up to May 15 this year, marking a significant rise from 15 challans issued in the same period last year, according to data shared by traffic police on Sunday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

While the increase in the number of fines was almost sevenfold, police attributed the number to intensified efforts to curb underage driving.

Special commissioner of Police HSG Dhaliwal said: “These measures include heightened surveillance, deployment of additional personnel at key checkpoints, and increased patrolling in areas known for frequent traffic violations by minors.”

To be sure, the parent or guardian of a minor child held for underage driving is responsible for the minor’s actions, as per the Motor Vehicle Act. Under a 2019 amendment, the owner of the vehicle is responsible and can be imprisoned for up to three years or be fined ₹25,000 or both.

Police said that the crackdown on minor drivers is part of a broader initiative to enhance road safety and reduce accidents involving “young and inexperienced drivers”.

In a statement on Sunday, they said that they have been conducting awareness campaigns in schools and communities to educate parents and guardians about the legal and safety implications of allowing minors to drive. “These educational efforts are designed to complement the enforcement actions and foster a culture of responsible driving from a young age. We urge parents and guardians to take their responsibility seriously and prevent minors from driving,” the statement said.

Sewa Ram, a professor at the School of Planning and Architecture, said that studies have shows that between the ages 15 and 23, people are fond of speeding, but do not necessarily understand traffic rules and how roads are designed. “Since they don’t have a licence, they have no idea about the rules, regulations and road designs. They often feel that they can control the speed of the vehicle but do not fully understand the mechanics of the vehicle in use, which causes accidents,” he said.

Secondly, he pointed out, minors are not scared of losing their driver’s licence, which adds to the courage of driving on the roads. “Most children feel that the parents will deal with the problem if something happens and they have nothing to lose,” he said, adding that parents need to be proactive in making sure that their minor wards are not driving.

Ram said that there is a dire need of educating minors on the risks involved in driving before they turn 18. “It should happen at home and at schools. There should be lessons for senior classes on how they can endanger their own lives and the lives of others on road if they drive without a licence and recklessly. Unfortunately, schools are only teaching junior classes on how to cross roads, which is not enough,” he said.

He said that schools must hold classes on the crisis and legality involved. He said that police should also launch drives and become more active on social media to educate minors on risks of underage driving and the punishment of getting caught.

“Prosecution is a deterrent but what’s the point if it happens after lives are lost?” he said.