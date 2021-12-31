‘Unhappy over long waits, restrictions’: Commuters vandalise buses in Delhi

Angry over long wait for buses and not being allowed to board due to Covid restrictions, some commuters vandalised six Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses in Badarpur and Sangam Vihar, the police said on Thursday, adding that six people have been arrested.

Under the Yellow Alert of the Covid graded response action plan, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday enforced a range of restrictions in view of a spike in Covid cases. According to the alert, only 50% seating is allowed both Metro and public buses. No standing passengers are allowed. The restriction has severely limited the carrying capacity of the two modes of public transport.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, south district, Mandava Harsha Vardhan said window panes of six DTC buses were damaged in two separate incidents. “Legal action is being taken in these cases,” he added. Five buses were damaged in Badarpur and one in Sangam Vihar, he added.

The first incident was reported at about 8.15am, when the police received multiple phone calls about a traffic jam near Jamia Hamdard on south Delhi’s Mehrauli Badarpur Road. When the police reached the spot, they found that some bus commuters were instigating others to sit on the road as bus drivers and marshals were not allowing more than 17 passengers in each bus in line with the Covid-related curbs ordered by the government, a police officer aware of the case said.

“The police tried to convince the agitated public to allow the traffic to pass by, but in vain. After some time, they went on a rampage, and damaged window panes of five buses,” the additional commissioner said, adding that the police did not use any force to disperse the crowd.

“In the process one police person also sustained injury,” the officer said.

The district police received a second report of passengers creating a ruckus at 10,30am, in Sangam Vihar, about 3km from the spot where the first incident was reported. Police officers said some commuters were angry over not being allowed to board the buses.

The additional commissioner said a group of men blocked the road and broke the window panes of a DTC bus around 10.30 am. “Police dispersed the crowd and a case was registered at Sangam Vihar police station,” he said.

Four men and two women were arrested under relevant IPC sections, and one juvenile was apprehended, in the two cases, Benita Mary Jaiker, DCP (south) said.

Police said all those detained were workers at factories. There were a few passengers in one of the buses, but were quickly evacuated and moved to safety. None of them was injured, police said.