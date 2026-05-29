Unidentified man killed on Delhi’s Ring Road in suspected hit-and-run case

An unidentified man was killed after an allegedly speeding vehicle hit him on the Ring Road in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden in the early hours of Friday. Police said the victim was found unconscious and with severe injuries on the road by a grocery delivery agent returning home after work at around 3.30am. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered at the Rajouri Garden police station.

Multiple teams have been formed to identify and nab the driver. (Shutterstock)

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A damaged Honda City car bearing Delhi’s registration number was found abandoned, nearly 250 metres ahead of the alleged hit-and-run spot. Police suspected that the car could be involved in the fatal road crash.

“Multiple teams have been formed to identify and nab the errant driver apart from establishing whether the Honda City was the vehicle that hit and killed the unidentified man, whose identity is also being ascertained,” said a police officer.

The officer said police were informed about the man lying in the middle of the Ring Road near Rajouri Garden Metro station around 3.40am. He said it appeared that he was hit by a vehicle that sped away after the accident. A police team rushed to the scene and found the injured man, who was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared dead. No identification documents were found with the victim.

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{{^usCountry}} “...the Honda City car has been impounded. Details regarding its ownership and the person who was behind the wheel are being collected,” said the officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “...the Honda City car has been impounded. Details regarding its ownership and the person who was behind the wheel are being collected,” said the officer. {{/usCountry}}