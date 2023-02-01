Union Budget unjust to Delhi: Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the Union Budget, saying it is unjust to the city’s people as Delhi’s share in the central taxes remains low at only ₹325 crore and that it does not have any concrete plan for tackling unemployment and inflation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kejriwal noted allocations for education and health sectors have also been reduced. “This Budget will not provide any relief from inflation...it will lead to an increase in inflation. It does not have any concrete plan for tackling unemployment while the reduction of allocation for the education sector from 2.64% to 2.5% is unfortunate. The reduction in the allocation to the health sector from 2.2% to 1.98% is harmful,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Kejriwal said the people of Delhi paid over ₹1.75 lakh crore in taxes over the last year. He added Delhi has got only ₹325 crore for its development. “This is grave injustice with the people of Delhi,” he said.

According to the Budget document, the Union home ministry will provide Delhi with ₹1168 crore. This includes compensation to the 1984 riots victims, Delhi’s share in central taxes and duties, contribution to Disaster Response Fund, etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government has raised the issue of stagnant share in central taxes after every Union budget over the last few years.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was expected to address a press conference to respond to the Budget proposals later on Wednesday.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party working president Virender Sachdeva insisted the Budget will provide better opportunities to youngsters, the salaried class, pensioners, women, and farmers. “The announcement regarding 100% mechanisation of sewer and septic tank cleaning will prove to be especially beneficial for sanitation workers.”