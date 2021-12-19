Amit Shah likely to lift curtains on city’s 2nd ‘waste-to-art’ park this Friday

Work on the Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh has been completed and is likely to be inaugurated by Union home minister Amit Shah later this week, said officials of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

This will be the second waste-to-art park in Delhi where replicas of monuments have been set up using scrap material. Officials said that the facility uses 350 tonnes of scrap to recreate 17 Indian monuments over 8.5 acres.

Shah is likely to inaugurate the park on December 24.

The park has been built for around Rs12 crore over the past two years, said a senior municipal official said.

The first such installation in Sarai Kale Khan, called the Waste-To-Wonder Park, was thrown open to the public in 2019.

The Bharat Darshan Park will feature replicas of monuments like the Konark temple (in Odisha), Qutub Minar, Taj Mahal (Agra, Uttar Pradesh), Sanchi Stupa (Madhya Pradesh) and Nalanda University (Bihar).

Meanwhile on Sunday the Bharatiya Janata Party’s West Delhi MP Parvesh Singh Sahib and south Delhi mayor Mukesh Suryan inspected preparations at the park.

“The construction of the park has seen some delays due to the pandemic, but all the work has been completed. The park is based on the concept of ‘waste-to-wealth’ where replicas of historical monuments are made. ‘Unity in Diversity’ is the theme of the park, where diversified culture and rich heritages of India is reflected through monuments. Like Waste to Wonder Park, Bharat Darshan Park will also become a popular tourist spot of Delhi,” Suryan remarked.

Work on the park began in January 2020, but, like most infrastructure projects in the city, has been interrupted several times owing to the pandemic.

SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said “These monuments have been constructed with waste material like old vehicles, fans, iron rods, nuts and bolts that were left at SDMC’s yards and stores.”

The park will be powered by solar panels, said officials aware of the matter.

The park also hosts a 1.5-km walking track, a specified children’s zone, and an amphitheatre.

A separate zone has been earmarked to establish stalls to organise cultural programmes and, food courts. A senior official overseeing the project implementation said that the provision of audio tour and selfie points have been made in the park.

The park has also seen controversies even before being opened up for the public. The Golden Temple replica was dismantled in June after objections from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (DSGPC). The civic body replaced it with replicas of Char Dham — Badrinath, Jagannath Puri, Dwarkadhish and Rameshwaram — that have been placed at the four corners of the park.

