A male passenger onboard an Air India flight from Amritsar to Delhi was handed over to airport security at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport for engaging in a verbal altercation with a co-passenger on Saturday, officials said. Unruly flier held by IGI airport security staff in Delhi

Air India officials said the incident happened on flight AI454. “Air India confirms that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour occurred on board flight AI454 from Amritsar to Delhi on June 28, 2025. During cabin preparations for landing, a member of our crew noticed a passenger standing in the aisle, engaged in a verbal altercation with another passenger,” the airline said in a statement.

“The second passenger reported to the crew that the individual was being abusive,” the airline added. The flight left Amritsar at 6.40am and landed in the capital around 8am on Saturday.

According to Air India, the situation was immediately de-escalated by relocating the second passenger to a business class seat for the duration of the landing.

“Following a complaint by the second passenger, the pilot-in-command notified our security team on the ground about the situation, who were present upon the flight’s arrival in Delhi. The disruptive passenger was handed over to the airport security for further investigation,” the Air India spokesperson said.

“We will fully cooperate with the relevant authorities, and the matter is now under their purview,” the spokesperson added.