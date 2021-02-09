Upper House passes bill to regularise Delhi’s unauthorised colonies

The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 replacing the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 to regularise the unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

“In the 6 years of the Modi government has taken initiatives through PM-AWAS Yojana that every citizen of Delhi may have a roof on top of their heads… 1.35 crore people of Delhi, those living in unauthorised colonies, will get their ownership right,”Union minister of state (independent charge) of housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said in Rajya Sabha.

Puri also said people of Delhi will benefit from the ordinance and said it will help in improving the living conditions of the people of the Capital city. “Delhi will not only benefit from the improvement in living conditions of 1.35 crore people but the Central Vista project will also make Delhi one of the finest cities in the world,” the Union minister said.

Puri also said that the PM AWAS Yojana has a vertical for slum rehabilitation. He said that the Modi-led government has always worked to ensure that people living in slums have the right to own their houses. He said, “The PM AWAS Yojana has a vertical which is called institutionalised slum rehabilitation. The good news is that in the city of Delhi the Modi government through schemes ensured that work is underway… Well before 2022, all the 1.12 crore homes will not only be sanctioned but bulk of them will also be received by the beneficiaries.”

Puri further added that tenders have been floated under Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan scheme. The ordinance amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011. The 2011 Act was valid till December 2020 and the ordinance has now extended the deadline to December 31, 2023. The Act passed in 2011 allowed for the regularisation of the unauthorised colonies that existed in the national capital as on March 31, 2002 and where construction had taken place until June 1, 2014.

