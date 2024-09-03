‘Upset’ 15-year-old boy stabs employer to death in east Delhi

New Delhi The employer was stabbed multiple times in the lower abdomen and died during treatment. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

Upset by his mother’s death due to an electrical shock at her workplace, a momo vendor’s shop, a 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbed to death the shop’s proprietor early Tuesday near the Preet Vihar Metro station, police said. The minor went back to his home after the incident and was apprehended within four hours, they said.

Following the woman’s death in August,the proprietor, identified by his first name as Kapil, 35, was booked by police for causing death due to negligence under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)but he was released on bail. The juvenile worked alongside his mother at the shop in Jagatpuri and wanted “revenge” against the shop owner, police said.

The boy was staying with his father and two siblings at Jagatpuri, police said.

“The minor held Kapil responsible for her death. He and his family had earlier argued with the deceased and were upset. We think the boy was following the deceased for a few days. He left his home at night, followed the deceased and stabbed him near the Metro station…he then went back home,” deputy commissioner of police (east) Apoorva Gupta said.

Police said that their control room was informed by passersby about a man lying in a pool of blood near the Preet Vihar Metro station around midnight. They took Kapil to Hedgewar Hospital, but he died during the course of treatment as he suffered three to four stab wounds in his abdominal area.

The boy fled the scene immediately after the incident, as locals started gathering, but he was identified from footage of CCTV cameras in the vicinity and arrested from his residence.

“We received a call from the hospital about the incident. We rushed staff there and found his MLC (medico-legal report), which stated he had sustained multiple stab injuries. He had been brought to the hospital from Preet Vihar Metro station by the public and his condition was critical. He succumbed to the injuries later,” DCP Gupta said.

Police said Kapil suffered multiple stab wounds in his lower abdomen. He lived alone, after his wife recently left him and returned to their native village in Nepal.

The DCP said: “Several CCTVs from the entire area were checked and the whereabouts of the deceased were analysed. It was found that he had finished work and was out for domestic chores after which he was going to head home. The minor was spotted in one of the CCTV camera footages and further inquiry revealed that an employee of the deceased was upset with him.”

Upon apprehending the boy, he confessed to the crime and also gave up the murder weapon, another police officer said. “The boy stabbed the deceased with a kitchen knife and fled home. He was caught in less than four hours and questioned. He told us that he and his mother worked at the shop,” the officer, requesting not to be named, said.

Last month, his mother was working alone at the momo shop and cleaning the shop when she suffered an electric shock. Then, police said the shock was due to an “electric fault” and a case was lodged against Kapil. Police said he was arrested and got out on bail, but the minor was “angry” and upset because of the death.