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‘Use more public transport, carpoll’: Delhi CM appeals to residents

Delhi's Chief Minister urges residents to use public transport and carpool to conserve fuel amid global energy uncertainty following PM Modi's appeal.

Published on: May 13, 2026 03:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday appealed to residents to use more public transport and carpool services, and reduce dependence on private vehicles.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (X-Rekha Gupta)

“We appeal to the people of Delhi to make greater use of the metro, buses and public transport wherever possible, adopt carpooling and reduce unnecessary dependence on private vehicles… In the spirit of Nation First, let us conserve fuel, act responsibly and fulfil our duty towards the nation during this time of global energy uncertainty and conflict,” she wrote in a post on X.

The post comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing public, called for fuel conservation amid global energy uncertainty linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

The PM had earlier urged citizens to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption, limit avoidable travel and adopt measures such as greater use of public transport and remote working wherever feasible.

Meanwhile, government officials have clarified that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the country and that the appeal is aimed at promoting responsible energy use during a period of global uncertainty.

 
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