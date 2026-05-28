UTTIPEC approves walkability plan for the Purana Qila-Pragati Maidan-Delhi Zoo stretch

New Delhi:The Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC), under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), has approved a walkability plan for the Purana Qila-Pragati Maidan-Delhi Zoo stretch, officials said.

The plan also includes safer pedestrian crossings, improved streetscaping, traffic calming measures and better integration with public transport facilities. (HT Archive)

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The Public Works Department (PWD) will execute the project aimed at improving pedestrian infrastructure and promoting non-motorised transport (NMT) in the city.

The proposal seeks to create continuous shaded pathways connecting landmarks, including Purana Qila, Pragati Maidan and National Zoological Park. Officials said the project is part of a broader effort to improve walkability and encourage cycling and pedestrian movement across the capital.

The plan also includes safer pedestrian crossings, improved streetscaping, traffic calming measures and better integration with public transport facilities. Dedicated non-motorised transport infrastructure and improved accessibility around intersections are also proposed, officials added.

“The aim is to ensure seamless pedestrian movement between major public landmarks and transit nodes while improving comfort and safety for walkers,” a senior official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The move comes amid prolonged heatwave conditions in Delhi, which often makes walking difficult during summers. Urban planners and mobility experts have repeatedly stressed the need for shaded pathways and climate-responsive street infrastructure to make walking more comfortable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move comes amid prolonged heatwave conditions in Delhi, which often makes walking difficult during summers. Urban planners and mobility experts have repeatedly stressed the need for shaded pathways and climate-responsive street infrastructure to make walking more comfortable. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the proposed shaded corridors are expected to reduce exposure to direct sunlight and improve last-mile connectivity for visitors, tourists and daily commuters using the area around Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg.

PWD will prepare detailed engineering plans before finalising implementation details and timelines, officials added.

The proposal traces its origins to the city’s Enhanced Walkability in Delhi policy notified in 2019, which aimed to redesign roads and neighbourhoods with a focus on pedestrians and cyclists, officials added. The policy encourages wider footpaths, universal accessibility, better crossings and integration with metro stations and bus stops.

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The stretch has witnessed significant redevelopment in recent years due to projects linked to Pragati Maidan redevelopment and surrounding road upgrades. However, pedestrian movement has remained fragmented due to wide carriageways, inadequate crossings and inconsistent footpaths.

Officials said the latest approval is also aligned with Delhi’s push towards sustainable mobility and reduction of dependence on private vehicles. Several other walkability and NMT-focused projects have also been taken up by UTTIPEC in different parts of the city such as metro stations, institutional areas and commercial districts that are at various stages of development, they added.