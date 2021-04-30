Vaccine drive for 18+ not to start in Delhi from May 1: Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Delhi will not launch its vaccine drive for those between 18-44 years from Saturday and urged people not visit any centres as of now as it may lead to a law and order situation and flouting of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will formally announce a date of launch for the mega vaccination drive. He said as on Friday, Delhi has no doses to vaccinate those between 18 years and 44 years.

“The vaccines have not reached us till now. We are in touch with the manufacturers and the first batch of 300,000 doses of Covishield vaccine is likely to arrive in a day or two. Hence, I request people not to throng vaccination centres. Once we receive the doses, I will formally announce the date of launch of the mega vaccination drive,” he said.

The chief minister said that the Delhi government will procure 13.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines over the next three months. He said, of the 13.4 million doses, the Delhi government will procure 67,00,000 doses from Serum Institute of India, which manufactures Covishield, the mainstay of India’s vaccination programme. The other half (67,00,000) of the doses will be procured from Bharat Biotech, which manufactures Covaxin.

Also Read | Delhi’s fake remdesivir injection racket: Two more arrested in Uttarakhand

“Our target is to vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months. From our end, we have planned it all out in terms of increasing the number of centres and the support staff required. However, a lot also depends on whether the manufacturers are able to send us the doses in a timely manner without any delay. These 13.4 million doses will come over a period of three months and we have asked both the manufacturers for their schedules on supply of the demanded doses,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister once again urged everyone not to crowd vaccination centres from Friday. Senior government officials said neither government centres nor private centres are going to open vaccination for those between 18-44 from Saturday.

SII is offering its doses at ₹150 for the Centre, ₹300 for state governments, and ₹600 for the private sector. Bharat Biotech is offering its vaccine for ₹150 per dose to the Centre, ₹400 to state governments, and ₹1,200 to private hospitals.

Hospitals have been asked to return all remaining doses provided by the government — for the current vaccination drive meant for 45 and above — after Friday’s vaccination and purchase their own shots.

However, private hospitals in Delhi said both vaccine manufacturers have given long waiting periods to facilities that tried to procure doses independently. The manufacturers have conveyed to these private hospitals that they would first meet the orders placed by state governments and then honour the orders placed by private hospitals.