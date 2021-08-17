Vax drive picks up pace in the Capital

mmunisation against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Delhi has picked up pace over the last 10 days, with over 100,000 shots being administered on all days except Sundays. In comparison, over 100,000 doses were administered only on six days during the first half of July, with officials blaming tapering supplies by the end of the month.

Even as the number of shots administered dropped to 4,046 on Independence Day, a Sunday, on an average, over 97,000 doses have been administered each day in August so far. In comparison, over 68,800 doses were administered each day on an average during July.

The number of people receiving the first dose of the vaccine has also increased from August 2, with the government gradually increasing the use of Covishield stock for the first stock.

The number of second doses administered became higher than first doses since the third week of July.

With 18-45-year-olds who were immunised in May when the vaccination drive opened for them becoming eligible for their second dose after the 84-day window between jabs, and vaccines in short supply, the government had to stop using Covishield for first dose-takers on July 22.

“In the beginning of August, the government had directed that only 20% of the doses be used for first shot. This was increased to 40% the next week, and last week it was further increased up to 50% as the supplies stabilised. The districts, however, have the freedom to decide whether or not to use fewer vaccines for first dose, like we are utilising 40% at the moment,” said an official from south-west district.

The official added, “There is huge demand for the first dose, whereas the demand for the second dose is low at the moment because fewer people received their first dose in May and have now completed the waiting gap of 84 days.”

So far, 8.3 million of Delhi’s 20 million population have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 3.3 million are fully vaccinated.

Another official added that the number of vaccines administered in Delhi is likely to remain high for the month.

“Although we come to know about the vaccine supply only around a week in advance, this month the supply has been stable and we are hoping that it will continue the same way. Last month, there were frequent shortages with the state rationing the number of doses given to the districts,” said an official from Shahadara district.