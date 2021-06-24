Vehicle dealers to issue registration certificates

The Delhi government has empowered self-registered vehicle dealers in Delhi to issue temporary registration certificates to owners who buy a new car or two-wheelers from their outlets but live outside the national capital.

Senior transport officials said the plan in the coming months is to completely decentralise the process of issuing registration certificates so that vehicle owners do not have to visit a regional transport office (RTO) to get them.

In an order passed on Tuesday night, the state transport department said the temporary registration certificates to be issued by the dealers will be valid for a month. “Self-registration dealers in Delhi can now issue temporary registration certificate for vehicles sold from their outlet, along with a unique registration mark listed under Rule 34 of Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules (DMVR). The dealers will be allocated blocks of registration marks for issuing registration certificates,” said transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The order, seen by HT, stated that the temporary registration mark in red letters and figure on yellow background will be displayed on the vehicle in a prescribed manner. The designation and address of the dealer will be also cited on the registration plate, it said.

Currently, those who buy a new vehicle need to simultaneously visit an RTO to get a temporary registration certificate issued by the motor licensing officer (MLO).

The state transport department is running a pilot project in three RTOs — New Delhi, Sarai Kale Khan, and Mall Road — to decentralise issuing registration certificate. “The next step will be to issue permanent registration cards directly from the dealers. So, there will be no need to visit an RTO,” said Gahlot.