A lesson in art: School walls in NCR flaunt new colours
Walls of some of the schools — in INA, Mandir Marg, Lodhi Road, Kapashera, and Gurugram — have turned into canvases for social messages and cultural nuggets as witnessed by youngsters who have returned post their summer break. Conceptualised by the Delhi Street Art group, the new murals are quite vibrant and themes according to their surroundings.
Yogesh Saini, founder, Delhi Street Art (DSA), says: “While painting a wall, we emphasise not only on the art but also on creating an alluring environment where students look forward to rush in... When the artwork is inside [a school], it’s mostly created to depict how the students see their school.”
At Navy Children School, the murals try to capture the imaginations of the young minds. “The jungle and aqua themes have been played up in the primary wing and sports theme can be seen near the ground... We wanted to inspire the young learners to engage rather than just look at the walls,” says Oshima Mathur, principal of the school.
At Suncity School in sector 54 of Gurugram, the theme of wall art goes beyond the binary of gender. Raj Kanojia, an artist from DSA, explains, “The exterior walls of a school are visible to the general public, too. That’s why we’ve created artwork that sends out a message of diversity. Gender and equality must be taught at a young age and this work is a reminder of the same.”
Bharti Jangra (extreme left), says: “As an animation student I got on board to paint the boundary wall at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya. The flora and fauna gives its walls a jungle theme that is attracting the youngsters to click selfies here outside the school.”
Seema Puri, a resident of Lodhi Road, says, “I live close to Diwan Chand Arya School, and choose to walk along the road to be able to look at the new artworks that have come up on its boundary wall. It’s so soothing to just admire them! I hope my children grow up to witness the same, and experience the power of art that can change the world.”
