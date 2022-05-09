Video: AAP MLA in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh amid protests against demolition
- Police were present at the spot along with their personnel to provide security to SDMC officials carrying out the anti-encroachment drive in the area.
Protests have erupted in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh – a site of the contentious Citizenship law stir – amid an anti-encroachment drive on Monday. Locals began staging dharna and blocked roads as the civic body officials reached the spot with bulldozers to carry out the exercise. The protest was also joined by Amanatullah Khan – an Aam Aadmi Party MLA who represents Okhla in Delhi.
A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed the extent of the protest, in which a huge number of protesters could be seen gheroing the encroachment site.
Protesters reportedly raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the central government and demanded the drive be halted. “Our teams with bulldozers, trucks and police force have reached Shaheen Bagh to remove illegal encroachments there. Removal of encroachment is our obligatory function which we are carrying out,” SDMC's central zone chairman, Rajpal Singh told PTI.
Shaheen Bagh -- which falls under the central zone of SDMC -- was the centre of protests and sit-ins against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019. The sit-in was called off in March 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic had struck the city.
Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh Saini back in Congress
Chandigarh: Former Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini on Monday rejoined the Congress along with his supporters. Also read: Himachal Khalistani flags row: CM says 'spoke with central govt' - 10 points Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring reinducted the young ex-MLA into the party. Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu and state general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu were present.
BSF shoots down drone from Pakistan, recovers 10.6kg of heroin in Amritsar
The Border Security Force shot down a drone from Pakistan and recovered 10.6kg of heroin near the border village of Bharopal in Amritsar district early on Monday. The incident comes a day after Tarn Taran police arrested two people and recovered an improvised explosive device (IED). Police suspect the IED may have been brought by a drone from Pakistan.
NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Mumbai
Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency has been conducting raids at 20 locations in Mumbai and adjoining areas since Monday morning in connection with a case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. NIA registered a case in February under the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act against Ibrahim, his brother Anees, their close associates Chhota Shakeel, Ibrahim Mushtaq Abdul Razzaq Memon alias Tigar Memon, and Javed Patel.
Karnataka SSLC Results: Click here for details https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is going to announce the results for its 2022 exams this week. Candidates will be informed once the results are officially released for them to access. According to reports, Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is likely to be released by May 14 and will be available on the official websites; karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka SSLC Examinations saw 8.76 lakh student registrations.
On camera, accused slapped by resident after Indore complex fire kills 7
In a shocker from Madhya Pradesh that claimed seven lives in Indore, a man was arrested on Sunday after The accused Shubham Dixit was blamed for a fire at a residential building in the city over the weekend. He was angry over a dispute with a woman who lived in the building.
