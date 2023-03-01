Video | Narrow escape for firefighters as building collapses within seconds

Around 100 firefighters had a narrow escape as a three-story godown located in North Delhi's Roshanara came crashing down on Wednesday. The godown collapsed while the firefighters were trying to douse the fire that had engulfed the building. No injuries have been reported yet, reported PTI citing Delhi Fire Service officials.

Fire engulfed the godown located in North Delhi's Roshanara.

A total of 18 fire tenders were rushed to the site after a fire call was received around 11.50am from the Jaipur Golden Transport firm situated near Pul Bangash metro station.

"We received a call around 11:50 am about a fire at a factory near Jaipur Golden Transport on Roshanara Road. Eighteen fire tenders have been rushed to the site. During the fire-fighting operation, the three-storey building which caught fire collapsed but fortunately, our fire-fighters had a narrow escape," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP, North Delhi, said that the reason will be known after investigation.

In a video of the incident, smoke was seen billowing from the factory amid efforts to douse the fire. However, the building came crashing down and turned into rubble within seconds.

