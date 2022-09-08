Video of celebratory firing at b’day party goes viral on social media, 3 held

Three men were arrested after a video of celebratory firing during birthday celebrations went viral on social media, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

SK Sain, deputy commissioner of police (north east), said on September 3, a video of around a dozen men around a cake was shared on Twitter. One of the men can purportedly be seen firing a gun.

“The video was scanned and it was established that it was recorded in the Shastri Park area. Police had then registered a case and started a probe,” said Sain.

Police said their probe revealed that a man named Vicky had celebrated his birthday and invited his friends. Police also learnt that the pistol used was illegal.

“As the video went viral on social media platform, participants of the birthday party went underground, they switched off their mobile phones… Police finally tracked them to a place near Model Town. Two men, Vivek Sinandi and Monu Qureshi, were arrested from a guest house in Gujranwala Town,” said Sain.

Police said Monu was fired the celebratory shot. Police have also arrested a man named Guru Prasad who had given the illegal pistol to Monu.

Initial investigation has revealed that at least one of the men at the party, Vicky, has a criminal case against him. Police are on the lookout for the other persons seen in the video.