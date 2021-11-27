Vijay Kumar Dev to be Delhi’s election commissioner from April 2022

Chief secretary Vijay Kumar Dev will assume the position of the election commissioner of Delhi from April 21, 2022, according to an order issued by additional chief secretary (urban development) Praveen Gupta on Thursday.

The order stated that Dev will hold office for a term of six years from the date he assumes the charge, or till he turns 65.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 7 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 (66 of 1957), as amended by the Act 67 of 1993 and Delhi Act 12 of 2011, the Lt Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to appoint Shri Vijay Kumar Dev, IAS, as Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of the National Capital Territory of Delhi w.e.f. 21.04.2022,” the order said.

Dev is a 1987 batch IAS officer from the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre. He had assumed charge as Delhi’s chief secretary in 2018, replacing Anshu Prakash.

The last municipal elections were held in Delhi in April 2017. The five-year term of the elected government in the three corporations—East, North and South Delhi Municipal Corporation—is set to come to an end in April 2022 and polls will be held to elect 272 municipal councillors.