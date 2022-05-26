Vinai Kumar Saxena sworn in as new Delhi LG

NEW DELHI: Vinai Kumar Saxena, former chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) government, took oath as the national capital’s 22nd Lieutenant Governor on Thursday, over a week after his predecessor Anil Baijal resigned citing personal reasons.

Saxena, 64, is the first from non-bureaucratic and non-defence background to be appointed Delhi LG. He was sworn in as the new LG at a simiple ceremony at Raj Niwas by the chief justice of Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet ministers attended the ceremony. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, Parvesh Sahib Singh, leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLAs from BJP and AAP also attended the meeting. Chief secretary Naresh Kumar and top bureaucrats of the Delhi government also joined the event.

Saxena worked in the private sector for three decades before heading the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) of the central government for six years.

Baijal, who headed Delhi’s government for at least five years and four months had confrontation with the AAP government on many occasions including the doorstep delivery of ration, CCTV cameras installation, and appointment of special public prosecutors.

Saxena assumes office at a time when the city’s elected government and the Centre are locked in a battle over delayed municipal polls. Saxena will directly oversee issues related to land, services, police and law and order, which come under the purview of the LG and not the city’s elected representatives. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, implemented last year, gives primacy to the LG over the elected government in the city.

Saxena will also have to look into filling thousands of vacancies in various government departments, recruitment in most of which got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He will also have to consider the new excise policy 2022-23 which is likely to be submitted to him soon for consideration by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

