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Vinod Nagar landlady murder accused held from Punjab after 35 years

After 35 years on the run, a man was arrested for killing his landlady during a robbery in 1991, leaving her son critically injured.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 04:02 am IST
By Jignasa Sinha
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New Delhi: Facing a financial crisis, a 25-year-old man planned to rob his 55-year-old landlady’s house but ended up killing her and leaving her 18-year-old son critically injured in east Delhi’s Vinod Nagar. On the run for nearly 35 years – moving city to city and taking odd jobs – the accused, now aged 60, was finally arrested from Punjab on Friday, an officer said on Saturday.

The accused, who lived as a tenant in the victim’s house, attacked the two with a chopper in 1991 and was declared a proclaimed offender in 1996. (Representative photo)

According to the police, the murder took place in August 1991. “The woman was found unconscious with multiple stab wounds to her neck, while her son had injuries on his face. Both were taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries, and her son survived,” said DCP (crime) Aditya Gautam.

The accused, who lived as a tenant in the victim’s house, attacked the two with a chopper and was declared a proclaimed offender in 1996.

“The accused was facing financial issues as he couldn’t get a job. He believed that his landlady, whose husband lived abroad, had cash stored at her house. He snuck into her house at night and attacked her and her son when they resisted,” said the DCP.

During questioning, the accused admitted to the crime and stated that he had been working as a security guard at a commercial establishment in Ludhiana.

The woman’s son is married and lives abroad. HT was unable to reach him. HT also tried to reach out to the accused’s family, but they didn’t respond. 

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jignasa Sinha

Jignasa Sinha is a Principal Correspondent who's writes on Delhi crime, gender and labour.

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