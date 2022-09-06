Vista inauguration on Friday, traffic diversions between 6pm and 9pm

New Delhi: The central government has asked ministries and departments to close offices in New Delhi district post lunch and ask non-essential staff to work from home on September 8, as part of the preparations for the inauguration of the much-awaited Central Vista Avenue by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to an official memorandum.

“It has been decided that the offices of the ministries/departments, located in New Delhi district, shall remain closed, post lunch, on September 8, 2022,” said a September 5 memorandum issued by the department of personnel and training, ministry of personnel public grievance and pension.

Senior traffic police officials said to ensure smooth movement of traffic in and around New Delhi district and ensure security of “VVIPs and invitees”, several arterial roads will be closed for general traffic for three hours between 6pm and 9pm on Thursday.

Close to 2,000 guests are expected to attend the event, said a senior official of the ministry of housing and urban affairs (Mohua) official.

A senior traffic official said, “We have prepared a detailed traffic arrangement plan for the event and an advisory regarding this will be released soon. We have informed the ministries about the restrictions likely to be put in place for the event where a large gathering of VVIPs and invitees is expected.”

The official added that roads leading to C-hexagon (where the event is being organised) may face traffic congestion as traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place. “The traffic advisory will have details about all the restrictions, parking provisions being made at the venue and alternate routes for the general public. Our priority will be to ensure that pedestrian movement around the venue is not disturbed,” said the official.

The inauguration ceremony is likely to start around 7pm and will go on for at least 90 minutes, a MoHUA official said. “A cultural event has been planned along with the unveiling of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue and inauguration of the revamped avenue by the Prime Minister. Sitting arrangements have been made in front of the India Gate at C-hexagon,” the official said asking not to be named.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the nodal agency for the project, is making arrangements for the inauguration. A senior CPWD official said, “Close to 10 LED screens are being installed at India Gate and the entire stretch of Rajpath for people to watch the inauguration ceremony live.”

After the inauguration, the stretch between Vijay Chowk and Mansingh Road on Rajpath will be opened to the public. The stretch between India Gate and Mansingh Road will be opened to the public over the weekend after the arrangements made for the inauguration are cleared, the official said.

The Central Vista Avenue is the 1.8-km stretch of the Rajpath and the lawns flanking it, between India Gate and the Vijay Chowk. The work has involved construction of four pedestrian underpasses, eight amenity blocks, relaying of Rajpath, construction of pathways along it and in the lawns, improving canals and building 16 permanent bridges over it, and the construction of underground utility ducts for electric and other cables.

