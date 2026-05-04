Vivek Vihar fire: PM announces ex-gratia; BJP MP praises ‘swift response’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured in the Vivek Vihar fire tragedy that claimed nine lives.

An ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh for the kin of each deceased and ₹ 50,000 for the injured was announced. (HT Archive)

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“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the PM said in a post on X.

Union home minister Amit Shah termed the incident “extremely distressing” and expressed heartfelt condolences, adding that the administration is providing the best medical care.

Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu said authorities have been directed to ensure that all necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured, along with immediate relief and support for those affected. “I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength for the bereaved families during this difficult time,” he said on X.

Calling the incident “deeply tragic”, Delhi chief Minister Rekha Gupta said all agencies are engaged in relief and rescue operations, assuring full support to affected families. “The situation is being constantly monitored, and every possible assistance is being ensured for those affected... The Delhi government stands firmly with the affected families in every circumstance during this challenging time,” she said in an X post.

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{{^usCountry}} Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra visited the incident site, met the affected families and doctors at GTB Hospital attending the injured. He said due to the prompt response of the fire department and police, around 20 people were rescued. He was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva at the site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra visited the incident site, met the affected families and doctors at GTB Hospital attending the injured. He said due to the prompt response of the fire department and police, around 20 people were rescued. He was accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva at the site. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Terming the incident as “capital shame”, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged insensitivity on part of the government. “While CM Rekha Gupta is busy making reels with multiple edits, she seemed to have learnt nothing from the earlier fire incidents in Delhi,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Terming the incident as “capital shame”, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged insensitivity on part of the government. “While CM Rekha Gupta is busy making reels with multiple edits, she seemed to have learnt nothing from the earlier fire incidents in Delhi,” he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav demanded urgent assistance, compensation, and a high-level probe into the fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav demanded urgent assistance, compensation, and a high-level probe into the fire. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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