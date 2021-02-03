VocalForLocal: In focus, tribal arts at Dilli Haat

Abuzz with life, light and colours, one usually finds a lot of variety to shop and eat when a cultural fest on at Dilli Haat. But, what if you find Baiga art, Saura art, Red Ant Chutney and more such eclectic things? There’s this and a lot more to celebrate the spirit, culture and life essence of indigenous tribes of India, at the ongoing Aadi Mahotsav, a national tribal festival organised by Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation (TRIFED), Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The event has been organised keeping in mind all safety precautions for Covid-19, at a venue that allows for a large gathering without overcrowding. And it’s curated with the spirit to further the Prime Minister’s clarion call of #VocalForLocal. Pravir Krishna, managing director, TRIFED, says, “The pandemic has hit our artisans quite adversely. We want to give them access to large markets so that they can sell their goods, earn their livelihood and live well. The sale they get here will sustain them for a whole year, and it’s a thrill to see their enthusiasm. Our battle cry is #BuyTribal, so our focus is on making them self-reliant by enabling their economic welfare and cultural sustenance.”

Rameshwar Munda, a National Award winning artist is exhibiting Saura art from Odisha’s Munda tribe. (PHOTO: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Over a thousand artisans and artists have come together to set up around 200 stalls that showcase the rich tribal handicrafts, paintings, jewellery, fabric, handmade soaps, woollen shawls and stoles, and foods from across the country. “After almost a whole year, we are at an exhibition showcasing our work. It feels so heartwarming to be able to get such an exposure that allows us to also earn a livelihood and continue with our generational art forms,” says Amar Baiga, a member of the Baiga tribal community from Madhya Pradesh, who is showcasing Baiga art, a form of traditional wall relief.

The Red Ant Chutney by tribals from Bastar, at Chhattisgarh stall, is slightly sour in taste and known for its healing properties. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The festival also has presence of some of the National award winning artists such as Rameshwar Munda, a flag bearer of Saura art from Odisha’s Munda tribe. His stall exhibits a melange of palm leaf engraved paintings, Saura paintings and Pattachitra. “Each piece takes weeks to complete, and the intricate work involved is what makes Pattachitra art so exquisite,” he says, adding, “Often a Pattachitra painting has an entire family working on it. I’ve been teaching this art to my kids so they can also learn this skill alongside pursuing their education.”

Pravir Krishna, MD, TRIFED, says the battle cry is #BuyTribal. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

In addition to these exquisite arts, there is a delectable spread of tribal dishes including Dal Pitha, Mahua laddoos, Telangana’s spicy biryani, Jharkhand’s Chilka roti, and something to please every palate. And there’s no dearth of entertainment with enthralling live performances by tribal musicians and dancers at different breakout zones!

