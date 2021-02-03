IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / #VocalForLocal: In focus, tribal arts at Dilli Haat
Artefacts by various Indian tribes are displayed at this ongoing fest in the Capital. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Artefacts by various Indian tribes are displayed at this ongoing fest in the Capital. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
delhi news

#VocalForLocal: In focus, tribal arts at Dilli Haat

The ongoing Aadi Mahotsav, by TRIFED, celebrates the culture of tribes from across India. Catch It LiveWhat: Aadi MahotsavWhere: Dilli Haat, INAOn till: February 15 Timing: 11am to 9pmNearest Metro Station: INA on Yellow and Pink Lines Catch It Live
READ FULL STORY
By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:54 PM IST

Abuzz with life, light and colours, one usually finds a lot of variety to shop and eat when a cultural fest on at Dilli Haat. But, what if you find Baiga art, Saura art, Red Ant Chutney and more such eclectic things? There’s this and a lot more to celebrate the spirit, culture and life essence of indigenous tribes of India, at the ongoing Aadi Mahotsav, a national tribal festival organised by Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation (TRIFED), Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The event has been organised keeping in mind all safety precautions for Covid-19, at a venue that allows for a large gathering without overcrowding. And it’s curated with the spirit to further the Prime Minister’s clarion call of #VocalForLocal. Pravir Krishna, managing director, TRIFED, says, “The pandemic has hit our artisans quite adversely. We want to give them access to large markets so that they can sell their goods, earn their livelihood and live well. The sale they get here will sustain them for a whole year, and it’s a thrill to see their enthusiasm. Our battle cry is #BuyTribal, so our focus is on making them self-reliant by enabling their economic welfare and cultural sustenance.”

Rameshwar Munda, a National Award winning artist is exhibiting Saura art from Odisha’s Munda tribe. (PHOTO: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Rameshwar Munda, a National Award winning artist is exhibiting Saura art from Odisha’s Munda tribe. (PHOTO: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Over a thousand artisans and artists have come together to set up around 200 stalls that showcase the rich tribal handicrafts, paintings, jewellery, fabric, handmade soaps, woollen shawls and stoles, and foods from across the country. “After almost a whole year, we are at an exhibition showcasing our work. It feels so heartwarming to be able to get such an exposure that allows us to also earn a livelihood and continue with our generational art forms,” says Amar Baiga, a member of the Baiga tribal community from Madhya Pradesh, who is showcasing Baiga art, a form of traditional wall relief.

The Red Ant Chutney by tribals from Bastar, at Chhattisgarh stall, is slightly sour in taste and known for its healing properties. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
The Red Ant Chutney by tribals from Bastar, at Chhattisgarh stall, is slightly sour in taste and known for its healing properties. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

The festival also has presence of some of the National award winning artists such as Rameshwar Munda, a flag bearer of Saura art from Odisha’s Munda tribe. His stall exhibits a melange of palm leaf engraved paintings, Saura paintings and Pattachitra. “Each piece takes weeks to complete, and the intricate work involved is what makes Pattachitra art so exquisite,” he says, adding, “Often a Pattachitra painting has an entire family working on it. I’ve been teaching this art to my kids so they can also learn this skill alongside pursuing their education.”

Pravir Krishna, MD, TRIFED, says the battle cry is #BuyTribal. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Pravir Krishna, MD, TRIFED, says the battle cry is #BuyTribal. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

In addition to these exquisite arts, there is a delectable spread of tribal dishes including Dal Pitha, Mahua laddoos, Telangana’s spicy biryani, Jharkhand’s Chilka roti, and something to please every palate. And there’s no dearth of entertainment with enthralling live performances by tribal musicians and dancers at different breakout zones!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
This is the second petition challenging the new privacy policy of WhatsApp. (Representational Image)
This is the second petition challenging the new privacy policy of WhatsApp. (Representational Image)
delhi news

Delhi HC seeks Centre’s reply on plea challenging WhatsApp privacy policy

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:08 PM IST
The plea has also sought formulation of guidelines, rules and regulation for safeguarding the privacy of the citizens; contending that the new policy is in violation of the right to privacy of an individual
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artefacts by various Indian tribes are displayed at this ongoing fest in the Capital. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Artefacts by various Indian tribes are displayed at this ongoing fest in the Capital. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
delhi news

#VocalForLocal: In focus, tribal arts at Dilli Haat

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:54 PM IST
The ongoing Aadi Mahotsav, by TRIFED, celebrates the culture of tribes from across India. Catch It LiveWhat: Aadi MahotsavWhere: Dilli Haat, INAOn till: February 15 Timing: 11am to 9pmNearest Metro Station: INA on Yellow and Pink Lines Catch It Live
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT file photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT file photo)
delhi news

Delhi govt to help trace farmers missing from protest sites, says Kejriwal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:50 PM IST
“We are issuing a list of 115 people who have been arrested after Jan 26 violence & are kept in various Delhi jails. I hope it helps people looking for their family members who went missing after participating in Kisan Andolan on January 26,” he said at a press conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday released a list of the names of 115 persons who have been arrested and kept in different jails across the city over the past few days in connection with the Republic Day violence. (PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday released a list of the names of 115 persons who have been arrested and kept in different jails across the city over the past few days in connection with the Republic Day violence. (PTI)
delhi news

Delhi govt to help trace farmers missing from protest sites: CM Kejriwal

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:34 PM IST
On Sunday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had claimed that more than 100 people were missing since the tractor parade violence on Republic Day. The union has formed a committee to look into the issue
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers break police barricades at the Ghazipur border during their tractor rally on Republic Day in New Delhi. (File photo)
Farmers break police barricades at the Ghazipur border during their tractor rally on Republic Day in New Delhi. (File photo)
delhi news

Delhi Police announce cash rewards for info on R-Day violence suspects

By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Rs1 lakh reward each will be given for information leading to the arrest of Sidhu, and three other suspects identified as Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh, and Gurjant Singh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Over 50% in Delhi exposed to Covid, says 5th sero survey: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Over the past 10-12 days, Delhi has been reporting less than 200 Covid-19 cases every day; however, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain has cautioned that this should not be seen as having hit herd immunity
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traffic jam at ITO due to farmers' agitation, in New Delhi on February 1. (File photo)
Traffic jam at ITO due to farmers' agitation, in New Delhi on February 1. (File photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi traffic thrown out of gear as restrictions continue

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:21 AM IST
The closure of the almost all the lanes of the NH-24 has resulted in bumper-to-bumper traffic on roads in the eastern parts of the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Demonstrators at Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

SC to hear petitions for probe into R-Day tractor rally violence today

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:07 AM IST
One of the petitions seeks the setting up of a commission headed by a retired apex court judge to probe the incident, direction to authorities to lodge FIRs against those responsible for the violence
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Delhi’s minimum temp rises by 3° today, rain likely: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:24 AM IST
An induced cyclonic circulation lying over central Pakistan and adjoining west Rajasthan is likely to affect the weather over northwest India and the western Himalayan region from Tuesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
The marble grave lies within a small garden, its boundary wall circled by unwieldy trees.(HT Photo)
The marble grave lies within a small garden, its boundary wall circled by unwieldy trees.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhiwale: Hero’s grave

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:06 AM IST
Amid the Old Delhi bustle, a quiet afternoon at the resting place of a freedom fighter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva directed the North MCD deputy commissioner to virtually join the proceedings in the matter on February 5, if the strike is not over by then and garbage collection work has not commenced.(HT File Photo)
Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva directed the North MCD deputy commissioner to virtually join the proceedings in the matter on February 5, if the strike is not over by then and garbage collection work has not commenced.(HT File Photo)
delhi news

Delhi HC takes notice of trash dumped by sanitation staff on streets

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:25 AM IST
Sanitation workers of the civic body were on strike for most of January, demanding their salaries, which they claim they had not been paid since October.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Of the total 2,168 schools in Delhi, a majority is affiliated to the CBSE and board exams for classes 10 and 12 are usually held in February.(PTI)
Of the total 2,168 schools in Delhi, a majority is affiliated to the CBSE and board exams for classes 10 and 12 are usually held in February.(PTI)
delhi news

Schools kick off prep as parents, students welcome exam schedule

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:07 AM IST
While CBSE had announced in December that exams would be conducted between May and June 2021, on Tuesday it released the date sheet for the board examinations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Satyendar Jain did not mention the exact day when the vaccination will begin for the city’s estimated 600,000 front line workers.(ANI)
Satyendar Jain did not mention the exact day when the vaccination will begin for the city’s estimated 600,000 front line workers.(ANI)
delhi news

Front line staff to get Covid jabs later this week; 77 centres added

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:21 AM IST
"The govt should stress the vaccine is for prevention and India is yet to witness a second wave like several other countries," Dr Namrata Makkar of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers claim that over 100 people have died on Delhi’s borders, for various reasons, since the agitation began.(ANI)
Farmers claim that over 100 people have died on Delhi’s borders, for various reasons, since the agitation began.(ANI)
delhi news

Centre defends police use of tear gas on protesters

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:40 AM IST
The ministry of home affairs (MHA), which oversees the policing of the Capital, said that Delhi Police have registered 39 cases between September and December 2020 against the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest figure is an over 30 percentage point jump over the last sero survey that was held in October, before the city entered the third wave of infections.(HT Photo | Representational image)
The latest figure is an over 30 percentage point jump over the last sero survey that was held in October, before the city entered the third wave of infections.(HT Photo | Representational image)
delhi news

Over 50% exposure to Sars-Cov-2 in 10 of 11 city districts: Sero survey in Delhi

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:12 AM IST
The latest figure is an over 30 percentage point jump over the last survey, held in October.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP