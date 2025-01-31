‘Vote BJP for power cut’: Kejriwal at Delhi poll rally

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of “hooliganism” by using Delhi Police to target his party workers on a large scale. Arvind Kejriwal addresses the media. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

Addressing public meetings in Laxmi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Shahdara on the day, he sought to remind the electorate of his government’s accomplishments and warned against opting for the BJP “as it would stop free schemes” such as power and water.

“Today, the BJP is completely rattled. In every assembly constituency, they are using the police to target Aam Aadmi Party workers on a large scale. Hooliganism is rampant—our workers are being detained and made to sit in police stations. It seems like the BJP is not contesting the elections; instead, the Delhi Police is contesting the elections on their behalf. This clearly shows that the BJP is losing, and they are losing badly. If BJP has any courage, let them face us directly, look us in the eye, and fight the elections fairly,” Kejriwal said during a rally in Laxmi Nagar.

The spokesperson for Delhi Police refused to comment on the allegations.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami called out AAP for its “lies”, alleging the AAP and Congress were working against the country’s agenda. “These are the same people who don’t attend Ram Temple inauguration as they would lose an exclusive vote bank. These are the same people who support the tukde-tukde gang, say nothing against those who disturbed peace in Shaheen Bagh and opposed triple talaq and abrogation of Article 370,” Dhami said.

Seeking public support for his party candidates, Kejriwal also invited a member of the audience on stage to calculate savings of his household due to the AAP government’s free schemes, such as power and water. Upon the person calculating a saving of ₹27,500 per month, Kejriwal urged the public against voting for the BJP, alleging it would discontinue the same.

Kejriwal, alleging that none of the 20 states the BJP governs gets uninterrupted power supply, said: “If you vote for the BJP in the elections, as soon as you reach home (from polling booth), you’ll find the electricity gone.”

The AAP chief claimed that the BJP sought to end free electricity, free water, free education in government schools, Mohalla Clinics, and free bus travel for women, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders reiterated that they would not end the free schemes if elected to power in Delhi.

“Press the right button. We’ve improved schools so much that the education of one child saves a family about ₹5,000 a month. For two children, that’s ₹10,000 saved. Add ₹5,000 saved from electricity bills, ₹5,000 from free healthcare, ₹2,500 from free buses, and ₹2,000 from water bills. You will save ₹25,000 each month. If BJP comes in, you will lose ₹25,000 each month. Half of us don’t even earn this much in a month,” Kejriwal said.