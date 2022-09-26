Waqf irregularities: Amanatullah sent to 14 days’ judicial custody

New Delhi A Delhi court on Monday sent Aam Aadmi Party legislator Amanatullah Khan to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the Delhi Waqf Board, while posting his bail hearing for Tuesday.

Khan, the chairman of the waqf board, was produced in the court of special judge Vikas Dhull on Monday at the end of his five days in police custody. The court allowed the Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB’s) application for sending the Okhla MLA to 14 days of judicial custody.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for Khan, told the court that the bail plea has been pending before it and urged the court to hear the matter at the earliest.

The ACB had arrested Khan on September 16 after conducting raids at four locations across Delhi -- Zakia Nagar, Balta House and Jamia Nagar -- during which it recovered around ₹24 lakh in cash and two unlicensed weapons, along with ammunition.

The bureau has claimed that Khan paid a salary of ₹3.2 crore between March 2019 and March 2021 in lieu of the salary of 32 employees at the Board, which it claimed is illegal.

According to the FIR based on which Khan was arrested, the Okhla MLA, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines. The FIR has alleged that Khan misappropriated funds of the Waqf Board comprising grants-in-aid from the Delhi government.

The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment, it said.

Further, it was alleged that as chairman of the waqf board, Khan rented out several properties of the board illegally amid allegations of corruption and favouritism, it added.

