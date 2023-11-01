Watch: 3 men rob jewellery store at gunpoint in Karawal Nagar; one held

Three men robbed a jewellery shop in North East Delhi's Karawal Nagar, with the entire incident captured on CCTV camera. One of them was apprehended, and a pistol along with four live rounds were recovered from him.In a video shared by news agency ANI, the robbers wearing helmets can be seen in the footage facing the shopkeepers and the customers. After robbing the shop, two of the attackers allegedly snatched the motorcyle of a passerby, police told news agency PTI.According to police, the incident took place at Prem Vihar in Karawal Nagar where the three man had come to loot the Jai Durga Jewellers showroom. They took away the jewellery kept on the shop's counter at gunpoint. When they tried to flee, the staff managed to nab one of them.

According to police, the incident took place at Prem Vihar in Karawal Nagar where the three man had come to loot the Jai Durga Jewellers showroom

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man has been identified as 26-year-old Faizan, who hails from the capital's Nand Nagari area. He is already facing three criminal cases and recently walked out of the jail on bail. He is being interrogated and teams have been formed to nab his two aides.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident comes less than a month after three youths were held for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old man to death and hitting his head with a stone slab over an old feud in the area.

The incident took place around 2 am near a Ramlila ground in the area when Deepak, the victim, who was on his way on a motorcycle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey was quoted by PTI as saying.The accused have been identified as Kishan, 20, Deepanshu, 19, and Deepak Kumar, 22, all residents of Karawal Nagar. A CCTV footage showed that they stabbed him several times and crushed his head with a slab. Deepak was rushed to GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.(With agency inputs)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail