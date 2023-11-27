Watch: Light rain lashes several parts of national capital

Light rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Monday, bringing respite to Delhiites fighting air pollution.Netizens took to social media to share videos of rain in the national capital. An X user wrote,"What a pleasant (western) disturbance! #delhi #Rain."

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department had predicted light-intensity rain over several areas in Delhi.

The areas where IMD predicted rain today included Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red Fort, Preet Vihar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, and ITO.ALSO READ: At least 25 persons killed due to unseasonal rainfall in Gujarat, Rajasthan & MP

IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani on Sunday had attributed the cloud formation over the national capital today to the western disturbance created due to intense circulation over Central Pakistan and said the clouds over Delhi will persist till tomorrow.

“The (weather) in the national capital Delhi is currently cloudy and this will continue for the next 12-18 hours. The weather will be clear from tomorrow and the temperature is expected to fall by 2 to 3 degrees at night. Fog will increase in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab from November 28,” Jenamani had told news agency ANI.

"The cloud is moving towards Uttar Pradesh and central India. In the last 36 hours, it has rained heavily over Gujarat, northern Maharashtra, part of Madhya and southern Rajasthan. We are issuing orders for thunderstorms and hailstorms for Uttarakhand and Himachal along with Vidarbha and east Madhya Pradesh. The WD will get weak by tomorrow morning," the IMD scientist further stated.

