Watch: Woman thrashes man with slippers at ‘Beti Bachao’ event in Delhi

Updated on Nov 29, 2022 05:13 PM IST

In videos circulating on the internet, a man standing close to a woman as she was narrating an ordeal on stage, was suddenly attacked with slippers.

A woman hits a man with slippers on the stage of 'Beti Bachao' mahapanchayat by Hindu Ekta Manch in Delhi's Chattarpur area. (ANI)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A ruckus broke out on the stage of a women's empowerment event in Delhi when a woman, who took the stage to express her issues, suddenly turned to the side and attacked a man with her slippers. The incident happened on Tuesday at the Hindu Ekta Manch's ‘Beti Bachao’ mahapanchayat in Chattarpur area of the capital.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, a man was seen standing close to a woman as she was narrating her ordeal on stage about how she was ‘not being heard’. In a split second, the woman stopped speaking and turned towards the man, took out her slippers and started hitting him for allegedly pushing her away from the mic. Others on stage were seen trying to take them apart and pacify the situation.

Watch:

No police complaint has been lodged so far and further details awaited.

The event was organised in the aftermath of the horrifying Shraddha Walkar murder case in the national capital. Notably, another similar murder came to light on Sunday.

