Water bills to become mandatory during property registration: Delhi govt officials

The Delhi government is planning to make water bills mandatory at the time of property registration process in the city, in order to increase legal water connections and ensure accountability of timely payment, government officials informed. Officials said there are a large number of households which have no legal water connection.

“The government has decided that water bills will now be mandatory during property registration. This step will ensure that dues are not carried forward indefinitely and that accountability is fixed at the time of transfer of ownership,” a senior government official said, adding that the proposal was discussed and in principle approval was granted during the last board meeting held on September 26. A report on implementation of the plan has been sought.

“There are a large number of households which have no legal water connection. Secondly, we have observed numerous pending bills at the time when properties are sold in the city. The dues remain pending and it only leads to more disputes. This step will help ensure that bills can be cleared at the time of sale and purchase,” the official added.

Notably, while the Capital had over 3.4 million households and 5.7 electricity connections as per the 2011 census, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) only had around 2.9 million water connections.

Currently, the DJB reports nearly 50-52 percent non-revenue water (NRW), meaning more than half of the treated water does not generate revenue, either due to leakages, theft, or unbilled usage.

However, the proposal will need agreement with the revenue department for further implementation. “Details of the policy are being worked out. We have sought inputs from the revenue department before a detailed policy proposal can be brought. Just as electricity bills are often used as proof during property registration, water bills can be incorporated into the process,” a senior DJB official said.

In many areas, particularly unauthorised colonies, residents continue to use water services without formal connections, despite the presence of infrastructure. This not only impacts the DJB’s finances but also leads to poor wastewater management, the official explained.