Water level breaches danger mark in the Yamuna

The water level in the Yamuna breached the danger mark on Friday following heavy rainfall and water discharge from Haryana.

The water level recorded at Delhi’s Old Yamuna Bridge at 9pm on Friday was 205.59 metres, above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

According to officials of Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), the water level started rising on Thursday, reaching close to the warning level of 204.50 metres.

“At 8 pm on Friday, the water level touched 205.58 metres after Haryana released 37,109 cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage at 6pm,” said a senior I&FC official.

Flood control officials, however, said that releasing high volume of water from Hathnikund is usual during the monsoon, especially when heavy rainfall in the hilly regions threatens to raise the water above the dam’s capacity.

“Water is released into the barrage every four hours. On a regular basis, only 350 cusecs of water is released. During the monsoon, because of higher volume of water in the barrage coupled with rainfall in the hilly regions, more water is released, which leads to a surge in the Yamuna. It takes about 36 to 72 hours for the released water to reach Delhi. We are continuously monitoring the water levels,” the official said.

Rajendra Kumar, SDM (Preet Vihar) and nodal officer for flood control, said that a flood alert has been sounded in the low-lying areas along the Yamuna and announcements are being made through loudspeakers in motor boats and e-rickshaws, to alert those living close to the embankments. Evacuation operations will begin if water level rises further, officials said.

“All agencies concerned with providing rescue and relief have been put on alert. Also, preparations are underway for erecting tents if required. Keeping in mind the precautionary measures for Covid-19, in case people have to be evacuated, we will shift them to schools and provide all necessities,” said Kumar.

