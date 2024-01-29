Water supply in north Delhi to be affected for 16 hrs today: DJB

Parts of north Delhi are likely to face a 16-hour disruption in the supply of water on Monday due to a scheduled interconnection work of a major supply line, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has said in an advisory. Supply will be affected from 10am on January 29 to 2am on January 30. (HT PHOTO)

The water utility, in its advisory issued on January 25, said that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be working on a 1100 mm dia water line on Arihant Marg opposite Kewal Park, which will lead to water supply will be shut from 10am on January 29 to 2am on January 30.

“Due to this the water supply in the following area shall be affected in Kewal Park, Kewal Park extension, Adarsh Nagar, Majlis Park, Indira Nagar, Moolchand Colony, Azadpur Village, Azadpur, R and M Block of Model Town, Model Town I, II, III, Malik Pur Village, PCR Colony Model Town and Panchwati,” DJB said in a statement.

A DJB official said that residents of these areas are advised to store adequate water, and water tankers will be available on request by contacting the central control room (1916, 011-23527679, 23538495, 23634469).

In a second advisory, DJB has said that due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir (UGR) and Booster Pumping Station,water supply will be affected on January 29 and 30 in areas like Rajokri, Baraf Khana, Malka Ganj, Bangalow Road, Shakti Nagar, Vijay Nagar, University areas, Police Line area, Multan Nagar, Jawlaheri village, and Paschim Vihar.

