Water supply in these areas of Delhi to be affected in next two days. Full list

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday issued an advisory on water emergency in the national capital due to the effects of rise in river Yamuna's water level. The DJB said the water treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla got submerged due to the ‘extreme high level of Yamuna water’. "Water production from Wazirabad Water Works, Chandrawal Water Works, Okhla Water Works has stopped completely and the production at Sonia Vihar WTP has also reduced by 25 per cent. there shall be the shortage of around 280 MGD portable water", the DJB said in the statement. Delhi floods LIVE coverage“Therefore, the public is advised to make judicious use of water. The water supply in following areas shall remain affected for at least next two days. Water tanker will be available on request”, the board added. Here is the list of areas where water supply will remain affected as per the Delhi Jal Board:-Civil LinesHindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areasKamla NagarShakti Nagar and adjoining areasKarol BaghPaharganj and NDMC areasOld and New Rajinder NagarPatel Nagar (East and West)Baljeet NagarPrem NagarInderpuri and adjoining areasKalkajiGovindpuriTuglakabadSangam ViharAmbedkar NagarPrahladpur and adjoining areaRamleela GroundDelhi GateSubhash ParkModel TownGulabi BaghPunjabi BaghJahangirpuriMoolchandSouth ExtensionGreater Kailash and adjoining areasParts of Cantonment areas and South DelhiSome parts of East Delhi TahirpurSonia ViharYamuna ViharBahajanpuraShastri ParkGondaSeemapuri and other areas in the command of Wazirabad Water WorksChandrawal Water WorksOkhla Water WorksSonia Vihar WTP

People sit above a rooftop amid the flood water at Yamuna Bazar area, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

