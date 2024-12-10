Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Water supply to be stopped in these areas of South Delhi on December 12

ByHT News Desk
Dec 10, 2024 07:49 PM IST

The DJB agency advised residents to use water judiciously and said water tankers would be available on demand from its helpline or the central control room.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday said that the water supply in parts of South Delhi will be stopped during the morning hours on December 12 due to “maintenance work”, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi faced an acute water supply crisis in October as high levels of ammonia contamination in the Yamuna River affected WTPs (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Delhi faced an acute water supply crisis in October as high levels of ammonia contamination in the Yamuna River affected WTPs (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The affected areas include Tughlakabad village, Tughlakabad Extension, Northern Camp Basti, Air Force Station on MB Road, Sangam Vihar, Tigri village, Tigri DDA flats, and Khanpur Village, the DJB said in a statement.

Water supply will also be stopped in areas such as Khan Pur Extension, JJ Colony Khan Pur, Duggal Colony, Jawahar Park, Raju Park, Shiv Park, Bihari Park, Krishna Park, and Devli Village.

The agency advised residents to use water judiciously and said water tankers would be available on demand from the DJB helpline or the central control room.

Also read | AAP blames Haryana for ammonia contamination in Yamuna, BJP hits back

Water crisis in Delhi

The national capital faced an acute water supply crisis in October as high levels of ammonia contamination in the Yamuna River affected the efficient functioning of Delhi's water treatment plants.

Also read | 'It's not shampoo': Woman washes hair with toxic foam in Yamuna, internet shocked

Water treatment plants (WTPs) at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi struggled to cope with the ammonia content in Yamuna's raw water, but the plants returned to optimal functioning once the ammonia levels were reduced. People in tail-end areas like Vasant Kunj and Anand Vihar complained of water shortages and ammonia contamination issues.

A government report submitted on July 29 by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar noted the urgent need to increase the treatment capacity of Delhi's WTPs. The report said that the installed capacity of the operational nine water treatment plants in the national capital is 950mgd, but about 990mgd of water is treated. “Operating WTPs above their capacity has a direct bearing on the health of the plant as well as the quality of potable water being treated from such WTPs,” the report said.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On