Water supply to be stopped in these areas of South Delhi on December 12

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday said that the water supply in parts of South Delhi will be stopped during the morning hours on December 12 due to "maintenance work", news agency PTI reported.

The affected areas include Tughlakabad village, Tughlakabad Extension, Northern Camp Basti, Air Force Station on MB Road, Sangam Vihar, Tigri village, Tigri DDA flats, and Khanpur Village, the DJB said in a statement.

Water supply will also be stopped in areas such as Khan Pur Extension, JJ Colony Khan Pur, Duggal Colony, Jawahar Park, Raju Park, Shiv Park, Bihari Park, Krishna Park, and Devli Village.

The agency advised residents to use water judiciously and said water tankers would be available on demand from the DJB helpline or the central control room.

Water crisis in Delhi

The national capital faced an acute water supply crisis in October as high levels of ammonia contamination in the Yamuna River affected the efficient functioning of Delhi's water treatment plants.

Water treatment plants (WTPs) at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi struggled to cope with the ammonia content in Yamuna's raw water, but the plants returned to optimal functioning once the ammonia levels were reduced. People in tail-end areas like Vasant Kunj and Anand Vihar complained of water shortages and ammonia contamination issues.

A government report submitted on July 29 by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar noted the urgent need to increase the treatment capacity of Delhi's WTPs. The report said that the installed capacity of the operational nine water treatment plants in the national capital is 950mgd, but about 990mgd of water is treated. “Operating WTPs above their capacity has a direct bearing on the health of the plant as well as the quality of potable water being treated from such WTPs,” the report said.