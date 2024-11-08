'It's not shampoo': Woman washes hair with toxic foam in Yamuna, internet shocked

As a thick layer of toxic foam continued to cover the Yamuna’s surface, many devotees took a dip in the contaminated water during Chhath Puja festival and stood amid floating froth. In a viral video, a woman was seen bathing in the Yamuna even as a toxic foam floating around her.(X/@mrjethwani_)

The froth has become an annual phenomenon so devotees are increasingly ignoring the hazard warnings and bathing in the polluted water despite the authorities asking them not to do so.

In a viral video, a woman was seen bathing in the Yamuna even as a toxic foam floating around her. At one point, she even used the froth as soap to shampoo her hair with it. Next to her four other women also take bath and wash their hair while being completely surrounded by the foam. They appear to be joking and laughing as they continue to stand in the toxic river water.

The video which has over 1 million views was flooded with comments from people who were shocked by the woman's actions. (Also read: Yamuna still covered with toxic foam as devotees gear up for Chhath Puja)

‘It’s heartbreaking to see'

"Is this really happening?," asked one surprised user while another said, "All that foam is not shampoo!"

One worried comment talked about the repercussions of putting toxic chemicals in your hair and body. "after a few days they will see a skin doctor," it read.

"Education plays a crucial role here. It’s heartbreaking to see people using this water, unaware of the health issues they may face," said a third user.

Experts say that foam is formed by high levels of untreated sewage and industrial pollutants in the river’s water.

While not many venture out into the waters during the year, the conclusion of the four-day Chhath Puja festival, celebrated by people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh who account for one third of Delhi’s population, sees hundreds of devotees go into the water to offer “arghya” to the sun while being in knee-deep in the water.