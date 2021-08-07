Waterlogging, snarls return as rain ends Delhi’s week-long dry spell

New Delhi: After a week-long near dry spell, the national capital on Saturday received “light to moderate” showers in several areas which led to reports of waterlogging and traffic snarls at key stretches in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) initially predicted only light rainfall in some parts of the city, but revised it to an Orange alert for the day on Saturday morning.

The weather agency further predicted more showers late on Saturday evening and extended the Orange alert to Sunday when it said there will be “moderate to heavy rainfall” in isolated pockets.

According to IMD records, the Safdarjung Observatory, considered representative of Delhi’s weather, received 6.9mm rainfall till 5.30 pm; Delhi Ridge weather station recorded 50.8mm rainfall; Aya Nagar received 2.1mm rain; Lodhi Road received 1.1mm; and Palam witnessed 0.6mm rainfall till 5.30pm.

As per Delhi traffic police data, waterlogging and traffic snarls were reported from areas including Vikas Marg (near ITO), Dhaula Kuan, Nizamuddin flyover, AIIMS flyover, Pul Prahladpur underpass, Zakhira underpass, Saket, Malviya Nagar, Karol Bagh and Shahdara, among others.

“Even with little rain, Vikas Marg, a major route connecting east Delhi, gets jammed. This has been the issue for years. The government must fix this problem now,” said Ankit Tiwari, a commuter.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was 33.2°C, a notch below the season’s average, and the minimum settled at 27.3°C.

Met officials said that light rain is likely over the next two days, after which break monsoon-like conditions are expected to set in, resulting in a significant decrease in rainfall.

“From August 10 break monsoon-like conditions will prevail, as the monsoon trough is expected to shift to the Himalayan foothills. The break will remain for four-five days. Monsoon is likely to revive from August 15-16,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

He added that in the absence of rainfall, both day and night temperatures are likely to increase with high humidity levels adding to the discomfort.

Independent forecasters too said that break monsoon conditions, that are usual during the monsoon, are likely from next week.

“The monsoon trough is in a transition phase. It will move north from August 10-11. The break may last five-six days. Monsoon is expected to revive thereafter from August 16-17,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, Skymet, a private forecaster.

Monsoon arrived in Delhi on July 13, at least 16 days behind schedule. Though IMD had predicted that monsoon will arrive in the Capital by June 15, it later revised its forecast and said that break monsoon conditions had delayed its onset.