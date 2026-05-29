Wazirabad barrage faced low water levels for 494 days during 2017-22: CAG

As availability of raw water in Capital extends another day, a look at data from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report tabled in the Delhi Assembly in March, shows that this is a persisting issue at the Wazirabad barrage. The report, “Functioning of the Delhi Jal Board,” said water levels at the barrage stays below the designated level for 494 days or 27% of the annual cycle between 2017-22 — mostly during the summer season.

The report, “Functioning of the Delhi Jal Board,” said water levels at the barrage stays below the designated level for 494 days or 27% of the annual cycle between 2017-22 — mostly during the summer season. (Representative photo)

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Despite several legal and political battles over the issue between Delhi and Haryana, no permanent solution has been found. In its report, CAG notes that, for the smooth functioning of the city’s biggest water treatment plants (WTPs) at Wazirabad and Chandrawal, the Haryana government must maintain the water level at Wazirabad pond at 674.5 feet (above sea level) by releasing extra water from Tajewala and Hathni Kund barrages during summer time.

“As a result, Chandrawal and Wazirabad WTPs did not operate to their full capacity,” it said, adding that “necessary steps need to be taken by the Delhi government along with the Haryana government to maintain the water level at Wazirabad.”

The two plants, of nine DJB WTPs in the city, source their raw water from the Yamuna along with diversions from theCarrier Lined Channel (CLC). Wazirabad supplies 134 MGD of water to parts of north, north west, and central Delhi areas, while Chandrawal sends around 100 MGD to New Delhi, central and west Delhi areas.

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{{^usCountry}} To be sure, Haryana is releasing 352 cusecs of water to Yamuna in Delhi according to the 1994 water-sharing agreement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To be sure, Haryana is releasing 352 cusecs of water to Yamuna in Delhi according to the 1994 water-sharing agreement. {{/usCountry}}

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The situation was particularly dire on Thursday, with a senior government official saying the Wazirabad barrage was virtually dry for all practical purposes. “There is heavy silt accumulation at the base of the barrage holding area. Once the water level falls below 668ft, as it has now, there is hardly any usable water left for lifting. Channels are being dug in the riverbed to draw whatever silt-mixed water remains towards the intake points,” the official said.

“We have dug up channels in river bed to push water from deeper side towards Sonia Vihar to the river bank where plants take up the raw water,” the official added.

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The water level has consistently gone down from 669.8ft on May 24 to just above 668ft currently, nearing the all time historic low since 1965 recorded at 667ft in July 2021.

A second government official said that the recurring annual problem can only be permanently solved through increased allocation of raw water to Delhi or the completion of the construction of three dams — Lakhwar Dam on Yamuna in Uttarakhand, Renukaji Dam on Giri river in Himachal Pradesh and Kishau on Tons river near Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh border — upstream on Yamuna. “The 1994 Yamuna water sharing agreement between the riparian states is already on. The 30-year period after the MoU has expired and water quota is to be renegotiated,” the official added.

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Relief from the three upstream dams is unlikely any time soon. Deadline for the Lakhwar Dam which is expected to provide 134 MGD (million gallons per day) additional water to Delhi has been pushed back by three years back to 2034, DJB officials said.

“Of these three dam projects, only Lakhwar dam is in advanced development state while the other two projects are still in very preliminary stages. We had anticipated receiving 135 MGD of water from the Lakhwar Dam over the next five years. This supply was intended to meet the demand supply gap of 250 MGD currently facing Delhi but in the recent inter state meetings with upper Yamuna River Board, we have been informed that the Lakhwar project will only be able to deliver water by 2034,” the second official added.

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In planning stages since 1976, Lakhwar Dam’s construction was suspended in 1992 due to funding constraints and it has since seen multiple deadline revisions.

Renukaji and Kishau projects have potential to provide the city with 275 MGD and 372 MGD of water respectively, improving e-flow and reducing dependence on erratic seasonal flows. “All these projects will only lead to fruition after the 2034 to 2036 period. We will require an interim solution during this intervening period,” official added.